Philippine Postal Corporation to Launch Commemorative Stamps Honoring Gregoria 'Oriang' de Jesus and Emilio 'Pingkian' Jacinto

The commemorative stamps were designed by Jose Antonio A. Jayme, PHLPost's in-house layout artist. They will be available to the public, stamp collectors, history enthusiasts, and other interested individuals starting June 12, 2026, at Robinsons Place Ermita and the Post Shop of the Manila Central Post Office.

As part of the celebration of the 128th Anniversary of Independence Day , the Philippine Postal Corporation will launch commemorative stamps honoring the 150th birth anniversaries of Gregoria 'Oriang' de Jesus and Emilio 'Pingkian' Jacinto .

The launch will take place at the Activity Area of Robinsons Place Ermita on June 12, 2026. Known as the Lakambini of the Katipunan, Gregoria de Jesus became a symbol of strength, courage, and sacrifice during the revolution. Emilio Jacinto, on the other hand, was recognized as the 'Brains of the Katipunan' due to his vital role in shaping the principles and ideas that guided the revolution.

Through this new stamp issue, PHLPost aims to introduce more Filipinos—especially the youth—to the stories of these two revolutionaries who proved that age is not a barrier to serving the nation and creating meaningful change





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Postal Corporation Commemorative Stamps Gregoria 'Oriang' De Jesus Emilio 'Pingkian' Jacinto Lakambini Of The Katipunan Brains Of The Katipunan Philippine Revolution Independence Day Youth History Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine underemployment hits near 3-year high in AprilTHE PHILIPPINES’ underemployment rate climbed to a near three-year high in April, even as the joblessness fell to its lowest level in four months, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Read more »

June rate hike might be last as ‘worst is over’ for Philippine inflationTHE BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) tightening cycle may end up short lived as the surprise easing of inflation in May signals that the “worst is over” for price shocks, Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Read more »

ADB to work with Philippine gov’t on RE project pipelineTHE ASIAN Development Bank (ADB) is working with the Philippine government to build a pipeline of energy projects to accelerate renewable energy (RE) deployment, improve energy efficiency, and reduce diesel dependence in off-grid areas.

Read more »

A glimpse into the future of Philippine mobility - BusinessWorld OnlineThe Philippine automotive industry stands at the front lines of the conversation about mobility. Amid high fuel prices, Filipinos are clamoring for answers to questions such as how people should move, how technology should shape transportation, and how sustainability can be integrated into everyday travel.

Read more »