Philippine Politics: A Descent into the Abyss

The Philippine politics has reached a new low with the appointment of Senator Erwin Tulfo as the new chair of the Senate blue ribbon committee and the renegade Cayetano bloc pushing through with its own BRC hearing.

If you think you've seen the lowest of low in Philippine politics in the last few weeks, you'd have to think again. We probably have not seen the worst.

Who can blame you for feeling you've had enough? Even our grizzled reporters are at the end of their tethers. Consider this: Despite the appointment of Senator Erwin Tulfo as new chair of the Senate blue ribbon committee, the renegade Cayetano bloc pushed through with its own BRC hearing on Thursday, June 4.

The hearing became a platform to tear down critics of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who remains technically Senate president but has been accused of receiving bribes and failing to question Gatchalian's recent moves. Journalists slammed him and he apologized. What's Marcoleta's real beef? Dwight tells us in this article.

Cayetano claims that law and politics are on his side. How does one cover and write about a 'professional gaslighter?

' Dwight admits that these days, he does not give Cayetano much grace. The probe into the flood control scandal continues to unravel, albeit oh so slowly. Senator Cayetano is now crying for health care, wanting to be transported to a hospital for what his doctors claim is a badly-needed knee surgery. We've heard this line before, writes Jairo Bolledo in this article.

The noise may have drowned out the fact that both houses of Congress actually went on a midyear recess on Wednesday, June 3, marking the end of the first regular session of the 20th Congress. They resume session on July 27, when President Marcos delivers his State of the Nation Address. It's reasonable for you to think that all the appalling events in the last four weeks, and the coming ones, are a buildup to this day.

If you were Duterte, would you allow the trial to proceed if you have the wherewithal, the people, the motivation, the political climate, and perhaps even the backing of a super power to stop it? President Marcos is hard-pressed to retake the narrative through a last-two-minutes play: a Cabinet revamp that has already started with the appointment of new officials.

The House for expelling its errant member, Cavite Representative Kiko Barzaga, describing the move as 'nothing more but the censorship of one of the loudest critics of this administration.

' The defense chief Gilberto Teodoro at the Shangri-La Dialogue: that Manila can be a convergence point for regional security. Why clean energy is the answer to the Philippines' power woes





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Philippine Politics Senator Erwin Tulfo Cayetano Bloc Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Flood Control Scandal

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