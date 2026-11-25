PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group urges consumers to verify seller profiles and reviews, citing 743 online selling fraud incidents recorded this year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Zyrah Joy Cabal, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), issued a critical public advisory on Wednesday regarding the surge in digital commerce fraud ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping period. The law enforcement agency explicitly warned shoppers to exercise extreme caution when purchasing goods from online vendors, citing a deceptive trend where sellers artificially inflate their credibility through purchased social media metrics.

Fabricated Social Media Metrics Used

The PNP-ACG has identified that many fraudulent online sellers rely on bought followers and fabricated product reviews to create an illusion of legitimacy and high demand. Cabal explained that the presence of a large number of followers on a social media account no longer serves as a reliable indicator that the business is genuine or trustworthy.

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According to Cabal, the current digital landscape allows bad actors to simply purchase these followers, rendering the metric useless for verifying authenticity. Furthermore, she noted that even the customer testimonials and reviews associated with these products are often entirely made up by the sellers to manipulate buyer trust and drive sales.

Police Report Details 743 Scam Incidents

Highlighting the severity of the issue, the Anti-Cybercrime Group reported a total of 743 incidents of online selling scams recorded between January and October of this year. This data underscores the growing sophistication of cybercriminals who exploit the convenience of e-commerce platforms to defraud consumers across the Philippines.

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The recent data indicates that the problem is not isolated to a few cases but represents a significant volume of fraud that affects the daily financial security of shoppers. The police group emphasized that these statistics reflect the need for heightened vigilance from the public as the volume of online transactions typically increases during this time.

Official Verification Steps for Shoppers

To combat these fraudulent practices, Cabal advised buyers to look beyond the surface-level testimonials and positive reviews that appear prominently on product pages. She urged consumers to actively investigate the profiles of the individuals who have left these reviews to determine if they are real people with genuine transaction histories.

The spokesperson recommended that shoppers verify the legitimacy of the accounts leaving feedback, as checking the profile details can reveal if the reviewer is a legitimate customer or a fake account created solely to bolster a scammer's reputation. This manual verification process is presented as the primary defense against falling victim to these deceptive online selling schemes.

Market Impact and Future Consumer Safety

The advisory comes at a crucial time when the digital retail market in the Philippines is expanding rapidly, drawing in millions of new online shoppers who may be less familiar with these specific cyber fraud tactics. The PNP-ACG's intervention aims to protect the economic interests of consumers by exposing the mechanics behind these popular but fraudulent online businesses.

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As the holiday season approaches, the enforcement agency expects an increase in such reports and continues to urge the public to remain skeptical of accounts that exhibit high follower counts but lack verifiable proof of genuine customer engagement or legitimate business operations.