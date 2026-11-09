Philippine Police to Deploy 19,869 Personnel for ASEAN Summit Security

The Philippine National Police will deploy 19,869 personnel to secure the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Metro Manila, with security preparations already under way and no verified threats reported.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, where more than 20 world leaders are expected to gather, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, November 9, 2026.

PNP Deploys 19869 Personnel For Summit Security

The PNP will deploy 19,869 police personnel to secure the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Nartatez said at a press briefing. Nartatez expressed confidence in the PNP's security preparations, saying personnel will secure summit venues, hotels, billeting areas and motorcade routes in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Presidential Security Command, other government agencies and local government units.

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"The PNP is ready to provide security for the heads of state, foreign delegates, and other expected guests," Nartatez said. "We know there is still much work to be done. We will continue to improve our operations, strengthen our partnerships, and remain accountable to the people we serve," he added. Nartatez said security preparations began last year and are already being implemented.

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He said authorities had prepared the necessary security plans, resources, and contingencies for the international gathering. The PNP chief also said the police would be placed on heightened alert and full alert during the summit activities. According to him, 639 meetings and activities related to the ASEAN Summit had been scheduled, with around 400 already completed and 159 still remaining.

NCRPO Maintains Heightened Intelligence Monitoring

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is maintaining heightened intelligence monitoring and security assessments ahead of the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits, its acting director, Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano, said in a statement. Abrahano assured the public that security preparations remain in full swing despite the absence of any verified threat to the international gathering.

He said intelligence units continue to gather information, validate reports and assess potential security risks to ensure a timely and coordinated response to any emerging concern.

Intelligence Units Investigate Credible Threats Early

"We will not wait for a threat to materialize before we act. Our intelligence units are continuously monitoring developments, validating information, and working with our security partners to identify and address potential risks at the earliest possible stage," he said. Abrahano directed NCRPO intelligence and operational units to immediately investigate credible security information, verify reported threats and take appropriate action based on established protocols and validated intelligence.

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The 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits will be held in Metro Manila from November 15 to 18, 2026, with major activities scheduled at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Nartatez reminded the public that November 16 to 18 had been declared special non-working days in Metro Manila.