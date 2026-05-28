Philippine Police Revoke Dela Rosa's Gun Licenses Amid ICC Warrant; Lawyers Cry Illegality

The Philippine National Police revoked Senator Ronald Dela Rosa's firearms licenses citing a pending criminal case, but his lawyer argues the move is illegal as no conviction or court order exists under Philippine law. The action is linked to an ICC arrest warrant.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has revoked the firearms licenses of Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa , who is subject to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) for alleged crimes against humanity.

The PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) cited a pending criminal case with a penalty exceeding two years as the basis for revocation, referencing Section 4 of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The order mandates the immediate confiscation or deposit of the 117 firearms registered under Dela Rosa's name for proper disposition.

However, the senator's legal counsel, Atty. Vicente Adrian Pajaro, received the revocation order and stated he would discuss the matter with his client and coordinate further. Dela Rosa's camp, led by lawyer Rodel Torreon, has strongly contested the legality of the revocation. Torreon argues that the correct grounds for revoking a firearms license are explicitly listed in Section 39 of the same law, not Section 4.

He points out that Section 39 includes conviction under subsection (b) or a court order under subsection (j), neither of which applies to Dela Rosa. Since the senator has not been convicted in any Philippine court and no local court order exists against him, Torreon maintains the PNP's action is illegal.

He also dismissed the notion that the ICC's involvement changes the domestic legal landscape, clarifying that the Doctrine of Incorporation merely integrates international law into Philippine jurisdiction but does not transform foreign tribunals into Philippine courts. Therefore, ICC orders cannot be enforced or reviewed by Philippine courts, and its judges are not appointed under the Philippine Constitution. The standoff raises profound questions about the interaction between international legal obligations and domestic Philippine law.

The ICC arrest warrant, issued for Dela Rosa's alleged role as an indirect co-perpetrator in murders during the country's war on drugs from July 2016 to April 2018, forms the backdrop for the PNP's move. Yet, the national police's reliance on a pending criminal case-presumably the ICC proceedings themselves-as grounds for revocation appears to conflict with the explicit statutory requisites.

Torreon's interpretation suggests the PNP may have overstepped its authority, potentially setting a precedent for how domestic agencies handle international legal processes involving Filipino officials. Dela Rosa's decision on whether to surrender his firearms remains pending, as his lawyer indicated the matter requires consultation with his client. This developing situation underscores the complex legal and political tensions surrounding the ICC's investigation and the Philippine government's response





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dela Rosa ICC Firearms License Revocation PNP Section 39 RA 10591 Philippine Law Arrest Warrant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBI asks PNP to cancel Bato dela Rosa's firearms licenseThe National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has formally asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to immediately cancel the firearms license of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Read more »

Wife of Senator Dela Rosa Appeals to Philippine Judiciary Amid Escalating Arrest EffortsGrace Nancy dela Rosa, the wife of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, has issued an emotional appeal to the Philippine judiciary amid escalating efforts to arrest her husband over charges linked to the Duterte administration's controversial war on drugs.

Read more »

CIDG to file complaint against Padilla and dela Rosa for obstruction of justiceThe Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) will file a complaint against Senator Robin Padilla and Senator Ronald dela Rosa for obstruction of justice and interfering with the arrest of dela Rosa. The CIDG stated that the transport of dela Rosa was not a mere hitch ride on Padilla's car, but a highly coordinated and pre-planned logistical maneuver to avoid detection while escaping the Senate premises on May 14, 2026.

Read more »

Philippine police and NBI conduct simultaneous raids to arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa on ICC warrantThe PNP‑CIDG and NBI launched coordinated operations in Parañaque, Bulacan and Pampanga to serve an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, following directives from the DOJ and other agencies.

Read more »