The Philippine National Police has filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle Sr. for alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials in Cebu City.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, regarding the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials. This legal action follows a coordinated investigation by law enforcement agencies in Cebu City, marking a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of the Markle family. The complaints were formally lodged with the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office, initiating judicial proceedings that could have severe legal implications for the American father.

Legal Basis and Official Filings

Brigadier General Allen Rae Co, the spokesperson for the PNP, announced the filing of these complaints during a press conference held on November 18, 2026. He confirmed that the Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit prepared the legal documents against Thomas Markle Sr. The complaints, which were initially filed on November 16, 2026, cite violations of Republic Act 11930. This legislation, known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, provides the statutory framework for prosecuting such offenses in the Philippines.

Also read Philippine Police File Complaints Against Thomas Markle Over Child Abuse Material

Specifically, the charges involve alleged violations under Section 4(c) for the distribution of CSAEM and Section 4(r) for the possession of such materials. Brigadier General Co emphasized that the prosecution is backed by concrete evidence gathered during the investigation. He stated that the available materials provide strong support for the case, though he noted that the final determination of guilt rests with the court. The PNP spokesperson declined to specify the exact nature of the materials found, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe.

Investigation of Digital Devices and Evidence

A critical component of this case involves the forensic analysis of electronic devices that were surrendered to the authorities. Brigadier General Co revealed that investigators are actively examining the provenance and ownership of seized hard drives and mobile phones. The team is working to determine whether the digital content stored on these devices originated from Thomas Markle Sr. or if it was merely consumed without active possession or distribution intent.

Advertisement

Co indicated that investigators are also assessing the role of the devices' owners. They are attempting to ascertain whether the individuals in question were passive consumers of the materials or active participants in their creation or dissemination. The elder Markle was previously arrested in Florida on November 6, 2026, over a separate US federal complaint. That earlier legal action involved allegations of possession of child sexual abuse materials, including photographs that allegedly depicted him with minors, setting the stage for the current international legal pressure.

Role of Thomas Markle Jr. and Family Dynamics

The cooperation of Thomas Markle Jr., who currently resides in Cebu, has been pivotal in the escalation of this case. According to the PNP spokesperson, Thomas Markle Jr. turned over the devices linked to his father to the police. This action by the younger Markle facilitated the discovery of the materials that formed the basis of the criminal complaints. The involvement of Thomas Markle Jr. highlights the complex family dynamics at play, as he appears to be assisting law enforcement in what is likely a highly contentious personal and legal matter.

The surrender of these devices by Thomas Markle Jr. suggests a shift in the family's approach to the allegations. By handing over the evidence, he may have aimed to distance himself from the alleged activities or to cooperate with authorities to mitigate potential legal fallout. The PNP has not commented on the specific instructions or pressures that may have led to this decision. However, the move underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the allegations and the willingness of family members to engage with the judicial process.

Next Steps in the Judicial Process

The filing of the complaints marks the beginning of a rigorous judicial process in the Philippines. The Cebu City Prosecutor's Office will now review the evidence to determine if there is sufficient cause to hold Thomas Markle Sr. for trial. This preliminary investigation will assess the validity of the charges under Republic Act 11930 and the strength of the digital evidence provided by the PNP.

Advertisement

Brigadier General Co emphasized that while the indicators are strong, the court must ultimately decide on the matter. The case will likely involve detailed legal arguments regarding the authenticity of the digital files, the ownership of the devices, and the intent behind the possession and distribution of the materials. The outcome of this case could have significant repercussions for the Markle family, particularly given the high public profile of Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. The legal proceedings will proceed according to the rules of the Philippine judicial system, with all parties entitled to due process and representation.