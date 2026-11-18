Philippine police filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle over alleged online child sexual abuse offenses, less than two weeks after his arrest in Florida on a federal child pornography charge.

Philippine police said on Wednesday, November 18, that criminal complaints had been filed against Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offenses.

The complaints were filed before the prosecutor's office in Cebu province on Monday, November 16, following an investigation last month. The filing of the complaints will enable prosecutors to examine evidence and decide whether charges should be filed in court. Police said the complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Also read Philippine Police Seek Charges Against Thomas Markle Over Child Sexual Abuse Material

Thomas Markle Arrested Florida Charges

The case came less than two weeks after US authorities arrested Markle in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs allegedly showing him with underage girls. He was arrested on November 6. Markle had lived in Cebu for a period before returning to the United States. Philippine police said the investigation last month looked into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

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Thomas Markle has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail the claims were untrue and describing them as sick lies. His denial came as the legal cases against him moved forward in both the Philippines and the United States. Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle's son, Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., was ongoing, police said. The examination could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges, if warranted.

Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles' younger son, Harry, in 2018. She has said she was deeply distressed over the matter. The case in Cebu province is proceeding separately from the federal charge in Florida. Prosecutors in the Philippines will review the evidence submitted by police before deciding whether to file formal charges in court.

Police described the complaints as tied to alleged online child sexual abuse offenses. The investigation that led to the complaints was conducted last month. Markle's arrest in the United States drew widespread attention because of his relationship to Meghan. The federal charge in Florida involves possession of child sexual abuse material.

Philippine Police Announce Cebu Complaints

The Philippine National Police announced the filing of the complaints on Wednesday. The headquarters of the police force is at Camp Crame in Quezon City. Security personnel had waited outside an assisted living facility before Markle's arrival in Lakeland, Florida, on November 6 after he was charged. The case has continued to develop on two continents.

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Markle's son surrendered devices in the Philippines, and forensic work on those devices is not yet complete. Police said the results could affect the scope of the case. Meghan has remained estranged from her father for years. She has said she was deeply distressed over the matter, according to reports.

The complaints in Cebu will now go to prosecutors, who will determine whether there is enough evidence for court charges. No court charges have been filed in the Philippines at this stage. Thomas Markle has consistently denied wrongdoing. He told the Daily Mail that the claims were untrue and called them sick lies.