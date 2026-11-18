Philippine police have asked prosecutors to charge Thomas Markle Sr. with distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material after digital evidence was recovered; he also faces a US charge and remains in a Florida jail.

Philippine police have asked state prosecutors to file charges against Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, over the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation materials.

Regional prosecutor Graeme Elmido told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the complaints were filed Monday in Cebu, the province where Markle is said to have lived for over a year. Police recommended that Markle be charged with two counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing such material under Philippine law. The complaints were lodged by the Visayas Field Unit of the Women and Children Protection Center, according to the Philippine National Police.

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Preliminary Investigation For Markle Charges

Elmido said the complaints will go through preliminary evaluation in accordance with current procedures. If the evidence warrants, a regular preliminary investigation subpoena will be sent to Markle Sr. so he can answer the charges. Earlier this month, Philippine police said they recovered child sexual abuse material from three memory cards and a mobile phone found at an alleged former residence of the 82-year-old Markle.

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Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla told AFP at the time that the country planned to take appropriate legal actions if sufficient evidence was found. Philippine National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Allen Rae Co confirmed the filing of the serious charges. He said the legal complaints specifically involve the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials under the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

Digital Forensics Reveal International Scope

Investigators discovered a video showing underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina, and European descent from devices linked to Markle Sr. The presence of such content is a central element of the charges related to the CSAEM Act and highlights the international nature of the alleged exploitation materials. Digital forensic examinations of the remaining digital devices seized in connection with the investigation are still ongoing.

Co stated that additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed and may also be used for filing additional criminal complaints if warranted by the findings. Markle has already been charged in the United States, where he was arrested in Florida on November 6 and charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

US Detention Contrasts With Philippine Proceedings

He was taken into custody by FBI agents at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida, and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination. Thomas Markle Sr. is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, Florida, as of November 10, 2026. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office provided a handout image documenting his presence at the facility. His detention in the United States contrasts with the criminal proceedings being initiated by authorities in the Philippines.

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Markle has denied all claims against him. The case involves complex international jurisdictional elements as the Philippine legal process moves forward. The digital evidence remains under review by forensic experts to determine if further charges can be substantiated. The case underscores the severe legal consequences for possession and distribution of such materials under Philippine law.