Philippine Police Arrests Former Officer Convicted of Murder

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a former officer, Rafael Dumlao, who was convicted of kidnapping, extortion, carnapping, and killing a South Korean businessman in 2016. Dumlao was sentenced to reclusion perpetua and ordered to be arrested without bail in 2024.

In a press briefing, Remulla said operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) served a warrant of arrest against Dumlao at around 5 a.m. in a house in Pasong Tamo, Quezon City.

He was arrested in a house in Pasong Tamo, Quezon City pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by the court, Remulla said. Dumlao was convicted in connection with the kidnapping, extortion, carnapping, and killing of Jee Ick Joo, a South Korean businessman who was abducted and slain inside Camp Crame in October 2016. When the victim failed to provide the demanded payment, he was allegedly strangled and his body was burned.

Remulla said that in September 2024, the Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision, found Dumlao guilty, sentenced him to reclusion perpetua, and ordered his immediate arrest without bail. On June 30, 2025, the Supreme Court denied Dumlao's petition and other legal remedies, effectively affirming the conviction and exhausting all available judicial recourse, he added. This morning's operation is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to enforce the law and implement court decisions, Remulla said.

The arrest sends a strong message that no one is above the law regardless of rank, position, or former authority, he added. Remulla also commended the PNP personnel who carried out the operation, saying the arrest showed the police organization's commitment to accountability and reform





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Rafael Dumlao Philippine National Police Kidnapping Extortion Carnapping Murder

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