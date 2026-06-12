Philippine Police Arrest Two Women, Rescue Seven Minors in Anti-Online Child Exploitation Operations

Two women were arrested and seven minors were rescued in separate operations by the Philippine National Police targeting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children in Zamboanga City and Bulacan. The operations, conducted from June 2 to 4, 2026, involved the seizure of digital evidence and are expected to lead to charges under the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act. PNP chief emphasized a relentless pursuit of offenders, citing the sacred rights of children.

Two women were arrested and seven minors were rescued in separate operations against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children conducted by the Philippine National Police in Zamboanga City and Norzagaray, Bulacan from June 2 to 4, 2026.

In the June 2 operation, personnel from the PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) Mindanao Field Unit served a Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data in Zamboanga City, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman and the rescue of three female minors and one child at risk. Police said the operation stemmed from a referral involving suspicious online content flagged by a partner organization.

An investigation allegedly uncovered the production and distribution of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) for foreign clients in exchange for money. In a separate operation on June 4, the WCPC Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division arrested a 43-year-old woman in Norzagaray, Bulacan, and rescued three boys aged 11 to 16. Authorities said the Bulacan operation was launched after intelligence information was shared by the Australian Federal Police through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center.

Investigators alleged that the suspect was involved in the production and distribution of CSAEM involving minors. Digital devices, electronic storage media and other evidence seized during both operations are undergoing forensic examination to support the filing of charges under Republic Act . 11930, or the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act of 2022, among other laws. PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities will continue pursuing individuals involved in online child exploitation.

The Philippine National Police will relentlessly pursue those who exploit children online. We will ensure that every offender is held accountable and brought before the full force of the law, Nartatez said. Ang karapatan ng bawat bata ay sagrado. Ang sinumang magtatangkang abusuhin o yurakan ito ay haharap sa buong bigat ng batas.

Hindi magdadalawang-isip ang PNP na ipatupad ang hustisya, he added. The rights of every child are sacred. Anyone who attempts to abuse or violate those rights will face the full force of the law. The PNP will not hesitate to enforce justice.

A 2022 study estimated that about 2 million Filipino children experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation in the previous year, while a Commission on Human Rights report said incidents rose to about 2.7 million by the end of 2023





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Philippine National Police Online Child Exploitation Child Sexual Abuse Materials WCPC Zamboanga City Norzagaray Bulacan Arrest Minor Rescue Australian Federal Police Republic Act 11930 Anti-OSAEC CSAEM

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