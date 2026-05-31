Philippine Police Arrest Two, Seize Drug Lab Equipment in Looc Follow-Up Operation

A follow-up operation in Looc, Occidental Mindoro led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of additional drug manufacturing equipment, days after a clandestine laboratory was dismantled. PNP Chief highlights the success despite remote island challenges.

Philippine National Police conducted a follow-up operation on May 29, 2026 in Looc , Occidental Mindoro , leading to the seizure of additional equipment and ingredients believed to be used in the manufacture of illegal drugs.

This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals identified as Lupito Ramirez, 63, and Agustina Plaza, 51. The operation stemmed from an earlier raid on May 26 by operatives of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group in Barangay Bulacan, Looc, where a suspected clandestine drug laboratory was discovered and dismantled.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that investigators were directed to intensify the probe, noting indications that the two arrested individuals may have only been caretakers of the equipment and materials found on the property. He commended the personnel for locating the area despite its remote location on a small island, describing it as clear proof of effective intelligence-gathering and strategic operational execution.

Looc is part of the Lubang Island group off the northwestern coast of Occidental Mindoro, where many communities are accessible only by boat and have limited communication infrastructure, presenting significant challenges for intelligence and law enforcement activities. The PNP chief stressed that the operation will not conclude with the dismantling of this laboratory; authorities must identify those behind the operation and determine if similar facilities exist elsewhere in the country.

The two suspects are currently under the temporary custody of the PNP-DEG while documentation and further investigation continue





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Philippine National Police Drug Laboratory Looc Occidental Mindoro Lubang Island PNP Drug Enforcement Group Illegal Drugs Clandestine Lab Arrest Seizure PNP Chief Remote Operation

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