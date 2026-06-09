Philippine Police Arrest Convicted Killer of South Korean Businessman Jee Ick-Joo

Rafael Dumlao III, the convicted mastermind in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo, was arrested after a manhunt following his sentencing. The operation, led by the PNP-CIDG, highlights efforts to enforce court rulings and address a case that strained Philippines-South Korea ties.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, led by Secretary Jonvic Remulla , announced the arrest of convicted Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Dumlao III, the mastermind behind the 2016 kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo .

The arrest was carried out by the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Dumlao was apprehended while sleeping in a house in Pasong Tamo, Quezon City. A tactical police team forcibly entered the residence to effect the capture. Remulla detailed that a 9mm Taurus pistol was discovered in the premises, but it was registered to a different person, prompting further investigation into its ownership.

The operation followed intensified surveillance after the recent wedding of Dumlao's daughter, which, while he did not attend, led to monitoring of family-related movements that confirmed his location. The residence was described as having high walls and dense foliage, complicating surveillance efforts. Dumlao's conviction stems from the heinous crime where Jee was abducted under the pretense of an anti-drug operation inside Camp Crame, then strangled to death in a vehicle.

His remains were cremated in Caloocan City, with ashes reportedly flushed down a toilet. In September 2024, the Court of Appeals overturned a prior ruling, found Dumlao guilty, and sentenced him to reclusion perpetua without bail. The Supreme Court denied his petitions on June 30, 2025, solidifying the verdict. Remulla emphasized that the arrest underscores the government's unwavering commitment to upholding the law and executing court orders.

A reward of one million Philippine pesos will be awarded to the tipster who provided crucial information. PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed gratitude to citizens who supplied leads, highlighting the combination of human intelligence and technological tools used to track Dumlao. Authorities are now analyzing his cellphone and laptop to uncover his evasion tactics and identify any accomplices who aided his concealment. The Philippine government has notified South Korean officials and Jee's widow about the arrest.

The Jee Ick-Joo case severely damaged Philippines-South Korea relations and became emblematic of the abuses that occurred during former President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Remulla noted that some police officers weaponized anti-drug operations for personal criminal gain, as evidenced by the false raid claim used to seize Jee. The arrest of Dumlao, a former high-ranking officer, sends a powerful message that no one is above the law, regardless of past rank or connections.

Remulla asserted that the PNP will pursue all fugitives without prejudice, reinforcing that the institution's integrity supersedes individual status





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Jee Ick-Joo Rafael Dumlao III Philippine National Police Kidnapping South Korean Businessman Court Of Appeals Supreme Court Reclusion Perpetua Anti-Drug Operation Philippines-South Korea Relations PNP-CIDG Jonvic Remulla

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