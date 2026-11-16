Philippine Police Arrest Over 200 Protesters as 49th ASEAN Summit Opens in Manila

Philippine police arrested more than 200 protesters across Metro Manila on November 15, 2026, as the 49th ASEAN Summit opened, with rights groups condemning the crackdown and demanding the release of those detained.

Philippine police arrested 276 individuals in Muntinlupa City on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as the 49th ASEAN Summit opened in Manila, according to the Southern Police District.

Most of those arrested were protesters heading to a demonstration against US President Donald Trump and the proposed Pax Silica agreement. The National Capital Region Police Office said eight individuals were arrested after tensions erupted when protesters gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and attempted to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, one of the summit venues. Fifteen police officers were injured during a scuffle with protesters at the site, the NCRPO said.

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Arrests Mount During ASEAN Summit Protests

In a separate incident, more than 200 individuals were arrested during a demonstration at Sucat People's Park in Muntinlupa City, also on November 15. Three other individuals were arrested on November 13 during a protest against the US-led Pax Silica initiative in front of the University of Makati in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The NCRPO said the arrests stemmed from the protesters' alleged refusal to peacefully disperse, obstruction, disruption of public order and defiance of police instructions.

It also cited the absence of permits for the demonstrations. The police office emphasized that even in designated freedom parks, public assemblies must remain lawful and peaceful. The protesters, members of Lakbayan Timog Katagalugan, were bound for Liwasang Bonifacio to join other groups opposing the summit and Trump's expected arrival in Manila. Southern Police District Director Rodel Pastor said the protesters had been camping on the streets outside a designated freedom park.

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Protesters clashed with a police barricade in Manila as they attempted to march toward Pasay City on the opening day of the summit. The Philippine National Police stood firm against alleged attempts to disrupt the summit, while Quezon City ordered bars, karaoke venues and spas to close at midnight during ASEAN 2026. The August Twenty-One Movement estimated that between 200 and 300 protesters were arrested across Metro Manila, including farmers, students, Indigenous peoples and workers.

Rights Groups Accuse Government Of Suppression

The group said in Filipino that these are not just figures but fellow Filipinos who yearn for a brighter future for their families and their country. ATOM accused the government of suppressing freedom of speech and assembly to project a favorable image to visiting foreign delegates, including Trump. The group also called for an investigation into allegations that some detained protesters were physically abused inside detention facilities.

Karapatan denounced what it called police brutality and demanded accountability from the officers and commanders involved. Karapatan secretary general Kristina Palabay said the incidents exposed the brutality of the police and the extent to which state forces would go to suppress dissent. Amnesty International Philippines questioned the arrests and urged authorities to immediately release those detained.

It stressed that protest marches attempting to go beyond designated spaces or barricades are still protected by the right to peaceful assembly and must not be forcibly or violently dispersed. Human rights lawyer and Karapatan deputy secretary general Maria Sol Taule said the PNP was wasting government resources by arresting around 300 individuals. The International Association of Democratic Lawyers reported that some protesters were injured during the demonstrations.

International Bodies Condemn Police Actions

The IADL condemned the violent dispersal and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators opposing Trump's visit and the Pax Silica agreement. It said that instead of arresting international felons like fugitive Gen. Bato Dela Rosa, who has an outstanding International Criminal Court warrant, Philippine police and military used superior force to harass peaceful demonstrators and stifle dissent. The IADL criticized the deployment of around 19,000 state security forces to suppress dissent, accusing police and military of using excessive force.

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It claimed some protesters in Manila were beaten by police and detained incommunicado for hours without access to legal counsel. It called for immediate access to lawyers for all detained activists and their release. The IADL also named PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and security personnel allegedly involved in the incidents.

Worker Unions Denounce Dispersal Of March

Meanwhile, the All Workers Unity condemned the dispersal of its protest at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sunday, which allegedly left several demonstrators injured and at least nine arrested. AWU said members of the Manila Police District, led by Police Major Roderick Dismaya, broke up the demonstration even though it was held at a designated freedom park where public assemblies do not require a permit.

According to the group, police disrupted the program as workers, drivers and urban poor residents began marching toward the Philippine International Convention Center. AWU also accused police of puncturing the tires of a truck serving as the protest stage, seizing an organization vehicle, and throwing urine and feces at some demonstrators.

AWU chairperson Jerome Adonis said in Filipino that while workers have almost nothing to eat amid relentless price increases, the state responds with batons and handcuffs to their call for decent wages and a decent life. The nine arrested protesters were reportedly held at the MPD. AWU demanded their immediate release, the dropping of charges and an investigation by the Commission on Human Rights.

In a separate statement, ACT NCR Union also condemned the alleged police brutality during the Working People's March at Liwasang Bonifacio. The group claimed police blocked and violently pushed protesters after their program. It also accused authorities of deliberately scattering feces at the freedom park before the demonstration. ACT NCR Union likewise accused police of seizing an L300 vehicle carrying the protesters' sound system and puncturing the tires of the truck used as the protest stage.

ACT NCR Union executive vice president Roel Mape said in Filipino that the union condemns the brutality shown by police during a peaceful protest inside a so-called freedom park. He said it was a desperate resort to violence to serve foreign interests, adding that instead of standing up to serve and protect the people, authorities became instruments of preventing the people from revealing the true state of the Philippines.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon condemned the violence and stressed the importance of respecting freedom of expression while maintaining peace and order. He said freedom of expression is a right that must be respected, and the maintenance of peace and order must be carried out without disregarding human rights.