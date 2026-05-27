Philippine police and NBI conduct simultaneous raids to arrest Senator Bato Dela Rosa on ICC warrant

The PNP‑CIDG and NBI launched coordinated operations in Parañaque, Bulacan and Pampanga to serve an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, following directives from the DOJ and other agencies.

The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP‑CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) carried out a series of coordinated raids on Wednesday, targeting four separate locations in an effort to serve an arrest warrant issued against Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa.

Tracker squads drawn from the CIDG, the PNP Intelligence Group, the National Capital Region Police Office, Police Regional Office 3, and the NBI converged on sites in Parañaque, Bulacan and Pampanga. The operations were launched after a series of directives issued by the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the chief of the Philippine National Police, calling for immediate enforcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest order tied to ongoing proceedings against the senator.

In a public statement, CIDG Director Robert A. A. Morico II emphasized that the simultaneous actions reflected a unified response to the legal mandate, underscoring the agencies' resolve to execute court orders "without bias or exception.

" He also stressed that all actions would be conducted in strict accordance with the law and with full respect for constitutional rights. According to the official release, the warrant stems from the ICC's indictment of Senator Dela Rosa on charges related to alleged war‑time crimes committed during his tenure as a senior police officer. The Department of Justice has been pressing for his detention ever since the court's decision was made public, prompting law‑enforcement bodies to intensify their search.

The coordinated raids involved specialized tracking teams equipped with advanced surveillance tools, as well as ground forces prepared to secure any location where the senator might be hiding. While the agencies have not disclosed the exact outcome of each raid, they confirmed that all targeted houses were searched, evidence was collected, and that the operations were concluded without any violent confrontation.

Senator Dela Rosa, a former police chief and current member of the Senate, had been largely absent from the public eye for roughly six months before briefly re‑emerging on May 11 to cast a vote in favor of a leadership shift within the Senate. He vanished again in the early hours of May 14 and has remained out of sight since then, fueling speculation about his whereabouts.

The recent police actions mark the most extensive attempt to locate him since his disappearance. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that might aid in locating the senator, assuring citizens that any tips will be handled confidentially. The episode highlights the delicate balance between the pursuit of international justice and the need to uphold domestic legal standards, a dynamic that continues to shape the political landscape in the Philippines





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Ronald Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Philippine Police Operations Arrest Warrant Senate

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