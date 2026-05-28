Philippine Police and IJM Lead Nationwide Push to Strengthen Online Child Abuse Response

Senior officers from the PNP Women and Children Protection Center and International Justice Mission Philippines gathered in Lapu‑Lapu City for a two‑day peer exchange, sharing case lessons, survivor insight and new protocols aimed at improving coordination, investigation and survivor‑centred care in the fight against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Law enforcement officials from the Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) gathered with representatives from the non‑governmental organization International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines for a two‑day peer‑exchange focused on combating online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

The meeting was held in Lapu‑Lapu City on 25‑26 May 2026 and brought together senior police leaders, IJM staff, survivor advocates and local government representatives. Participants shared concrete lessons learned from recent investigations, examined what worked and what fell short, and agreed on a set of standard operating procedures designed to make every OSAEC case handled by the PNP more consistent, swift and survivor‑centred.

During the opening session, Police Brigadier General Maria Sheila T. Portento, chief of the PNP‑WCPC, stressed the urgency of a coordinated response.

"Every hour matters when a child is at risk," she said, adding that public confidence in the police is essential for encouraging victims and witnesses to come forward. The WCPC leaders then presented a series of anonymised case studies that illustrated how perpetrators often operate from within the child's own home, using familiar devices to livestream abuse to paying audiences abroad.

The presentations highlighted the difficulty of detecting such crimes, because they are hidden behind the veneer of ordinary internet activity and frequently involve family members or trusted acquaintances. Evelyn G. Pingul, director of community engagement at IJM Philippines, reminded the audience that the digital nature of OSAEC does not diminish its reality.

"This is real abuse with lasting harm to children," she explained, citing IJM‑run research that estimated roughly one in every hundred Filipino children was exposed to some form of online sexual exploitation in 2022. The same study suggested that hundreds of thousands of adults are implicated as facilitators, distributors or financial beneficiaries of the illegal trade.

IJM's contribution to the exchange centred on practical training modules that teach officers how to identify suspicious online behaviour, secure digital evidence, conduct victim‑sensitive interviews and coordinate rescue operations with social‑service partners. A survivor‑led perspective was added when Pamela, a survivor‑leader with the Philippine Survivor Network, shared her experience of being rescued and rehabilitated. She urged authorities to embed survivors' voices at every stage of the response, from the initial report to post‑rescue aftercare.

"A truly survivor‑centred approach means listening, not judging, and ensuring children never feel criminalised for what happened to them," she said. The session concluded with a pledge to institutionalise survivor input in the drafting of future policies and to expand multidisciplinary teams that include police, social workers, psychologists and legal aid providers. Local government units were also called upon to reinforce child‑protection frameworks by adopting ordinances that criminalise OSAEC, allocating resources for rapid response teams, and running public‑awareness campaigns.

IJM highlighted the 2024 "Bayang Walang Bahid ng OSAEC" initiative, which aims to break the silence surrounding online child abuse through community outreach, school‐based education and the establishment of hotlines. Residents were reminded to watch for red flags such as unexplained cash flows, frequent remittances, atypical internet setups or sudden behavioural changes in children, and to report any suspicions through the WCPC's Aleng Pulis Facebook page, the dedicated hotlines 0966‑725‑5961 (Globe) and 0919‑777‑7377 (Smart), the IACAT 1343 Actionline or the MAKABATA Helpline 1383.

All reports are guaranteed confidentiality, ensuring that informants and victims are protected from retaliation. The peer exchange underscored that eradicating OSAEC requires a holistic effort that blends law‑enforcement rigor, survivor empowerment, community vigilance and robust public‑policy support. By standardising investigative practices, improving cross‑sector collaboration and fostering a culture of trust, the Philippines hopes to dramatically reduce the prevalence of online child sexual exploitation and to deliver swift justice for those who perpetrate it





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Online Child Abuse Police‑NGO Collaboration Survivor‑Centred Response Child Protection Policy Digital Exploitation

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