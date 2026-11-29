The Philippine Peso holds steady against the US Dollar as markets await critical US jobs data. Analysts predict a narrow trading range for the Peso before the Federal Reserve's December decision impacts global currency flows and interest rates.

The Philippine Peso is projected to maintain a narrow trading range against the US Dollar this week as financial participants await the release of significant economic indicators from the United States. These upcoming data points are expected to heavily influence the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision in December regarding interest rates. Market sentiment remains cautious as investors scrutinize these figures to gauge the future trajectory of global monetary policy.

Peso Trading Range and Market Reaction

The local currency closed on Friday at P63.73 per dollar, marking a one centavo decline from its P63.72 finish on Thursday, according to data provided by the Bankers Association. On a weekly basis, however, the Peso demonstrated strength, strengthening by eight centavos from its P63.81 closing level recorded on November 20. The currency opened Friday's trading session with modest optimism at P63.69, which represented its strongest intraday point against the greenback. Trading activity was characterized by a tight range, with the intraday low dipping to P63.74.

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US Economic Data and Fed Policy Implications

Market participants are closely monitoring the November employment report scheduled for release on Friday, December 4. Economists polled by LSEG and reported by Reuters anticipate that the report will reveal an increase of 90,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.1%. This follows a strong October performance where nonfarm payrolls surged by 165,000, significantly exceeding prior expectations. Additional economic indicators arriving this week include manufacturing and services activity reports, alongside consumer sentiment surveys.

The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point during its December meeting as it continues efforts to curb inflation, which has persisted above its 2% annual target for several years. While the rate hike itself is expected, the tone adopted by the central bank remains a primary concern for global investors. Fed Governor Christopher Waller has recently advocated for a more aggressive approach to fighting inflation, suggesting either a half-point rate hike in December or a faster pace of increases in 2027.

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Impact on Markets and Oil Price Dynamics

Higher interest rates generally increase borrowing costs for both corporations and consumers, potentially pressuring equity valuations. Consequently, investors have indicated that disappointing economic data, suggesting underlying weakness, could paradoxically benefit markets by reducing expectations for aggressive monetary tightening. The Peso has also faced downward pressure due to rising global crude oil prices, driven by renewed tensions in the Middle East and hawkish Federal Reserve expectations, according to Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort.

Brent crude futures experienced volatility, ending Friday down $1.13 or 1.2% at $95.44 per barrel. Despite the daily decline, the commodity snapped a three-week losing streak to achieve its first weekly gain in November. This rebound was fueled by concerns over Middle East supply disruptions, including attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $83.08 per barrel, a decrease of 60 cents or 0.7% from Wednesday, with no Thursday settlement due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Global Currency Movements and Future Outlook

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.25% to 104.04. The euro decreased 0.31% to $1.0933, while the dollar strengthened 0.16% against the Japanese yen to ¥159.51, amid concerns regarding potential Japanese intervention. Oil prices had retreated in recent weeks due to relief that US President Donald J. Trump did not escalate military action against Iran following the midterm elections, although Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Looking ahead, traders anticipate the Peso will continue to move sideways against the Dollar ahead of the nonfarm payrolls data release. Market forecasts suggest the Peso will trade within a range of P63.50 to P63.90 against the Dollar this week. Mr. Ricafort shares a similar view, expecting the currency to fluctuate between P63.50 and P63.95, reflecting the cautious stance of investors awaiting clarity on US economic health and Federal Reserve policy direction.