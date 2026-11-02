Philippine Peso Strengthens as Central Bank and Government Defend Currency Against Dollar Pressure

The Philippine peso rallies to P63.74 per dollar as government intervention and Federal Reserve signals curb speculative selling, with experts projecting rangebound trading for the remainder of the week.

The Philippine peso strengthened for a third consecutive day on Friday, closing at P63.74 per dollar after appreciating by 11 centavos from the previous session. The local currency recovered from its intraday low of P63.85, marking a significant turnaround after a seven-day slide that pushed the exchange rate toward historic lows. This rebound occurred as market participants closely tracked geopolitical tensions and monetary policy developments in the United States that influenced global dollar strength.

Government and Central Bank Intervention Support Peso

The recent recovery was bolstered by direct statements from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who assured the public on Wednesday that the government is fully committed to supporting the peso. He emphasized that the administration possesses the necessary means to defend the currency and prevent further depreciation against the greenback. The President cited the country's adequate foreign exchange reserves as a primary buffer against external financial shocks and market volatility.

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Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) indicates that gross international reserves declined by 8.31 percent year on year, settling at $99.997 billion as of September. This figure represents the lowest reserve level in three years, matching the amount recorded in September 2023. Despite this reduction, the central bank maintains a hawkish stance, intervening in the market only to smooth out sharp swings that could destabilize the economy rather than to target specific exchange rate levels.

Economic Indicators and Inflation Pressures

Inflation remains a critical factor influencing monetary policy and currency valuation, with the headline inflation rate hitting a three-and-a-half-year high of 7.2 percent in September. This peak was driven by soaring costs in fuel, food, housing, and utility sectors. The central bank has responded with cumulative interest rate hikes of 125 basis points since April, including a 50 basis point increase intended to accelerate inflation control amid oil-driven price pressures and risks from a strong El Nino weather phenomenon.

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The BSP projects that headline inflation may reach a new peak in the fourth quarter, with the impact expected to be most severe among the bottom 30 percent of income households. Economists warn that a sustained decline in the peso could further exacerbate these pressures by raising import costs. The central bank views excessive currency volatility as a threat to price stability, necessitating careful management of liquidity and forward guidance to maintain orderly market conditions without resorting to off-cycle rate hikes.

Expert Forecasts and Market Outlook

Market analysts expect the peso to remain rangebound against the dollar this week, with forecasts varying based on global risk sentiment. A trader noted that the currency is likely to trade between P63.60 and P64.00, while Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort expects a narrower range of P63.75 to P63.95. Chinabank Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez attributed the recent recovery to a weakening US dollar index following dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, which kept rates unchanged amidst a global selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Supporting the local currency are seasonal increases in remittances and BPO receipts, which provide essential foreign exchange inflows. Union Bank of the Philippines Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion suggests the peso could end the year around P62.30, though the breach of the P64 mark earlier this year raises risks of a weakening bias. He highlighted elevated oil prices, persistent dollar demand, and tight global financial conditions as the main headwinds, while sustained economic fundamentals remain key to restoring investor confidence.

Looking further ahead, the currency outlook is influenced by long-term geopolitical developments and the outcome of US midterm elections. Reyes Tacandong & Co. Senior Adviser Jonathan L. Ravelas projects the peso may trade between P63.30 and P64.50 towards the end of 2026, noting that ample reserves and seasonal support should continue to provide a floor. However, the persistent strength of the US dollar and expensive energy imports remain structural challenges that will test the resilience of the Philippine economy and its monetary policy framework throughout the coming months.