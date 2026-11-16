Philippine Peso Slides Against US Dollar Amid Hawkish Fed Pressures

The Philippine peso weakened for a fourth straight day against the US dollar. Economists cite strong US Treasury yields and geopolitical risks as primary drivers of the currency's recent decline.

The Philippine peso extended its downward trajectory against the US dollar on Monday, November 16, marking the fourth consecutive trading day of depreciation. This sustained weakness in the local currency reflects broader macroeconomic headwinds that are currently influencing the foreign exchange market across Southeast Asia and global financial hubs.

Drivers of Peso Depreciation and Market Forces

Michael Ricafort, the chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., identified several critical factors contributing to the dollar's strengthened position. The primary drivers include hawkish expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve, which have led to elevated yields on US Treasury securities. Additionally, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, further bolstering the demand for the US dollar relative to emerging market currencies like the peso.

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The correlation between rising US Treasury yields and the weakening peso is a standard market reaction. When yields on American government debt increase, they become more attractive to international investors seeking higher returns. This capital inflow into US assets typically strengthens the dollar, thereby placing downward pressure on other currencies, including the Philippine peso, during trading sessions.

BSP Intervention and Interest Rate Expectations

Despite the bearish sentiment, there are mechanisms in place that could potentially limit further depreciation of the peso. Michael Ricafort noted that possible intervention by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remains a viable tool to stabilize the exchange rate. The central bank has historically utilized foreign exchange interventions to mitigate excessive volatility in the peso against major currencies.

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Furthermore, market participants are closely watching expectations for local interest rate hikes. Ricafort highlighted that a future rate increase by the BSP, particularly at the next rate-setting meeting scheduled for December 17, 2026, could help stabilize the peso. Higher interest rates generally attract foreign capital, which can support the local currency and help manage importation costs effectively.

Economic Boost from ASEAN Summit Host Role

The upcoming ASEAN Leaders' Summit presents another potential catalyst for positive economic activity in the Philippines. As the host nation, the country is expected to receive significant global media coverage, showcasing its economic potential and stability to international audiences. This visibility can generate tangible benefits in terms of additional spending, tourism revenue, and foreign investments.

The presence of high-profile global figures, including US President Trump, at the summit is anticipated to draw attention to Philippine business opportunities. According to Ricafort, such diplomatic engagements can spur more local economic and business activities. The influx of visitors and the subsequent spending by delegates and associated personnel can provide a short-term boost to the domestic economy.

Inflation Management and Future Outlook

The stability of the peso exchange rate is closely tied to the nation's inflation management strategy. A weaker peso increases the cost of imported goods, which can feed into domestic price levels and exacerbate inflation. By stabilizing the currency through potential interest rate hikes or central bank intervention, the BSP aims to better manage inflation and keep inflation expectations anchored among consumers and businesses.

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The combination of monetary policy adjustments and the economic spill-over effects from the ASEAN Summit will be critical in determining the peso's trajectory in the coming weeks. Investors and economists will continue to monitor the BSP's actions and the global macroeconomic environment to gauge the extent of further depreciation or potential recovery in the Philippine currency.