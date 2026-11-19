The Philippine peso strengthens against the US dollar on Thursday, November 10, 2026, driven by falling global crude oil prices and reduced fuel pump rates. Stock markets close in the red despite currency gains.

The Philippine peso strengthened against the US dollar on Thursday, November 10, 2026, following a minor decline in global crude oil costs. This currency appreciation was directly triggered by the downward pressure on energy markets, which analysts believe will lower domestic fuel prices and ease broader inflationary pressures across the archipelago.

Global Oil Prices Impact Peso Strength

The primary catalyst for the peso's recovery was the slight drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures. As of 04:55 GMT on the trading day, WTI crude for next month delivery fell by 0.31% to settle at $83 per barrel. This marginal decrease in international energy benchmarks provided immediate support for the local currency, reversing previous downward trends in the exchange rate.

Also read Peso Weakens Against Dollar While PSEi Edges Higher Amid Select Heavyweight Buying

Rizal Commercial Banking Economist Views

Michael Ricafort, the chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), explained that the correction in the US dollar/peso exchange rate was a direct response to the softer crude oil landscape. He noted that the dip in global prices facilitated a sharp rollback in local fuel pump rates, a move that serves as a critical buffer against rising consumer costs.

Rizal Commercial Banking Macroeconomic Impact

According to the RCBC analysis, the reduction in fuel costs does more than just lower everyday expenses. It fundamentally reduces the country's oil import bill, which in turn helps alleviate the trade deficit, current account deficit, and balance of payments deficit. These macroeconomic improvements are expected to support a stronger peso exchange rate against the US dollar over the medium term.

Advertisement

Philippine Stock Exchange Closes Lower

Despite the positive developments in the currency market, local equity markets faced selling pressure. The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed in the red, shedding 33.93 points, or 0.62%, to finish at 5,477.91. The broader All Shares index also declined, falling by 20.6 points, or 0.66%, to end at 3,079.9.

Stock Market Sector Performance Data

Nearly all sectoral indices recorded losses on Thursday. The financial sector dropped by 0.55%, holding firms fell by 0.53%, and the property sector saw a minor decrease of 0.07%. The services sector was hit harder with a 1.44% decline, while the mining and oil sector suffered the steepest losses at 2.69%. Only the industrial index managed a slight gain of 0.12%. Trading activity saw 675.948 million shares change hands, valued at P6.363 billion. Decliners led advancers by a margin of 120 to 66, with 51 issues remaining unchanged.