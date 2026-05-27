Philippine Ombudsman Remulla says restitution is always open option, wants cases to be judged within two years, Ombudsman to file charges against Senators Estrada and Villanueva over flood control mess.

Philippine Ombudsman Remulla Says Restitution is Always Open Option, Wants Cases to be Judged Within Two Years, Ombudsman to File Charges Against Senators Estrada and Villanueva Over Flood Control Mess .

Remulla also mentioned that the courts should be given a chance to vindicate themselves and that a year should be given to present the case, and the defense should also take one year so judgment can be done within two years. Remulla said that he does not want the cases to be pending for 15 years.

He also mentioned that the Ombudsman has filed three batches of flood control cases so far before the Sandiganbayan since his appointment as Ombudsman in October 2025. The Ombudsman will be filing plunder and malversation charges against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and a separate plunder case will be filed against Senator Joel Villanueva.

The Ombudsman has also filed charges against resigned Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co and at least 15 others over the alleged substandard road dike project in Oriental Mindoro worth P289 million, malversation and graft charges against contractor Sarah Discaya and several others over the P96.5 million alleged ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental, and malversation and graft charges against former Senator Revilla, Jr., ex-Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez and five others over the alleged P92.8-million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Remulla also said that he wants people to be reasonable and that restitution is always open, and that they can always talk about it and agree if people are reasonable. He also mentioned that the value being discussed should not be negotiated, and that they should not haggle over it. He also said that only those who need to be isolated should be isolated, and that the rest should be allowed to go free.

He also mentioned that the cellphone analogy can be used to explain how restitution works, and that when a person's cellphone is stolen and the police catch the thief, the person can find their cellphone at the precinct and go home, and they do not need to sue anymore. Remulla also said that he does not want to put people in jail, but if there is a way out, they should use it.

He also mentioned that the Ombudsman has filed cases against several individuals, including former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former DPWH Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara, former DPWH regional director Gerard Opulencia, and contractor Sally Santos, over the alleged flood control mess





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Remulla Ombudsman Restitution Cases Senators Estrada And Villanueva Flood Control Mess DPWH Philippines

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