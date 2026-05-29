Philippine Officials Consider Bounty for Senator Dela Rosa Amid ICC Charges

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed authorities are weighing a bounty for the capture of Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, who faces an ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity linked to the drug war, and urged him to surrender.

Secretary Jonvic Remulla of the Interior and Local Government department announced on May 29, 2026 that authorities are considering placing a bounty on the head of wanted Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa.

He stated, 'We are considering that but apparently, it is not effective yet, so tingnan namin kung ano ang kailangan (we will see what's needed).

' The secretary then directly appealed to Dela Rosa to surrender, saying, 'Please surrender. Gagalangin ka naming. Your rights will be observed but huwag na natin patagalin ito kasi baka umuwi pa ito sa hindi mo gusto. So mabuti na mag-surrender ka na.

We will treat you as an officer and a gentleman and we will follow all due process para sa kanya.

' Remulla expressed confidence in the professionalism of the Philippine National Police despite concerns that some members might be protecting Dela Rosa due to his former role as their chief. The warrant for Dela Rosa's arrest stems from his identification as a co-perpetrator in crimes against humanity related to the murder of former President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war campaign.

The International Criminal Court's Pre-Trial Chamber I accuses Dela Rosa of participating in a common plan from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019 to execute alleged criminals, particularly those linked to drug use, sale, or production. Dela Rosa had been absent from the Senate for approximately six months before reappearing on May 11, coinciding with a coup that removed Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III and installed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

His arrival triggered a confrontation as National Bureau of Investigation agents allegedly tried to block his entry, leading to a chase on the Senate staircase. Following a shooting incident at the Senate on March 13, Dela Rosa went into hiding after the Department of Justice authorized the execution of his arrest warrant





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Jonvic Remulla Bato Dela Rosa ICC Warrant Drug War Philippine Senate Crime Against Humanity

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