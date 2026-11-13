Philippine Navy Deploys Most Vessels to Secure Manila Bay for ASEAN Summit

The Philippine Navy will deploy almost all its ships, including two new offshore patrol vessels, plus marines and special operations forces, to secure Manila Bay and other maritime areas during the ASEAN Summit. Regular patrols in the West Philippine Sea will continue.

The Philippine Navy will deploy most of its vessels to secure Manila Bay and surrounding waters during the ASEAN Summit next week, a spokesperson said Friday.

Captain Marissa Martinez said the deployment covers Manila Bay, its maritime approaches and other strategically significant areas. Almost all Philippine Navy ships will be used for the ASEAN summit security effort, Martinez told reporters during an ambush interview at the Philippine Navy change of command on Friday. She said all naval assets, particularly those based at naval headquarters in the National Capital Region, will be deployed.

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Philippine Navy Secures Summit Waters

The ships will ensure the security and protection not only of the President and ASEAN delegates but also of the success of the activity, Martinez said. She added that they are there to ensure the security and protection of the littorals and the maritime domain. Among the assets being deployed are the newly acquired offshore patrol vessels BRP Rajah Sulayman and BRP Rajah Lakandula, which are now docked at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Pasay City awaiting deployment.

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Martinez said the Navy has also deployed warships to other areas where ASEAN activities were held, starting in Cebu City. Apart from warships, the Navy will deploy personnel from the Philippine Marine Corps, the Naval Special Operations Command, the Naval Special Warfare Force and air capabilities. Martinez said it is not only ships but also the different forces, including SEALs, the Special Warfare Operations Group, marines and air capabilities.

Martinez assured the public that the ASEAN-related deployment would not affect the Navy's regular operations across the country. She said maritime and littoral operations throughout the entire country would continue even with the ship deployment for the ASEAN Summit. Vessels operating in the West Philippine Sea will continue their patrols and maritime domain awareness activities, particularly given the security situation in the area.

Navy Maintains Regular Operations

We would assure you that your Philippine Navy will perform its critical mandate which is to protect and secure our sovereignty, sovereign rights and maritime interests, Martinez said. The Navy's security operations will also continue even after the summit concludes, potentially extending for a week or longer to ensure the safety of delegates who remain in the country. Martinez said that for as long as delegates were still in the country, the Navy would continue to ensure everyone's security.