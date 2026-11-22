PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. orders increased police visibility in malls and transport hubs for December to combat theft and robbery as millions receive bonuses.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially recalibrated its nationwide deployment strategies to prioritize public safety during the upcoming Christmas period. This strategic shift was announced in a statement issued on Sunday, November 22, 2026, marking a transition from recent international event security to domestic holiday safety protocols. The directive targets the anticipated surge in consumer activity and criminal intent as millions of Filipinos prepare to receive their year-end bonuses and 13th month pay.

Strategic Shift After Asean Summit Security

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed all police regional and district offices to immediately adjust their operational priorities. The decision comes in the wake of the successful security preparations for the Asean Summit, which required significant resources and coordination. Nartatez emphasized that the force is now pivoting to address traditional peace and order concerns that historically escalate during the December holiday season. He stated that the goal is to ensure every Filipino can enjoy their hard-earned bonuses without becoming vulnerable to criminal elements.

Also read Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos Arrested for Wearing Philippine Police Uniform

Heightened Visibility in High-Traffic Areas

Police units across the archipelago are preparing for a massive increase in foot traffic at various commercial and public venues. The deployment plan specifically targets malls, supermarkets, grocery stores, public markets, and transport terminals where families gather to purchase gifts and essentials. Additionally, churches and other public places commonly visited during Noche Buena and Media Noche celebrations will see intensified patrols. Nartatez ordered commanders to strengthen coordination with local government units and establishment management to maintain a visible and reassuring presence.

Advertisement

Targeting Theft and Robbery Patterns

The renewed deployment posture is heavily influenced by historical crime data recorded during previous holiday seasons. Police commanders are instructed to focus on preventing incidents involving theft, pickpocketing, and robbery, particularly those targeting individuals carrying cash and valuables. Intelligence-driven patrols will be reinforced in commercial areas, transport hubs, and other locations known to be crime-prone. The strategy aims to deter criminals who typically exploit the holiday rush and the increased flow of money in the economy.

Community Coordination and Public Vigilance

To maximize effectiveness, police authorities are strengthening partnerships with barangay officials, establishment managers, and other local stakeholders. This collaborative approach ensures comprehensive security coverage in high-traffic locations where large crowds congregate. Nartatez reminded the public to remain vigilant, secure their cash and valuables, and immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police unit. The force continues to emphasize that proactive operations and preventive measures are essential to maintaining peace and order as the country prepares for the festive season.