PNP spokesperson details the security status of the ASEAN Summit 2026, addressing arrest figures and protester allegations while highlighting general peace.

The Philippine National Police reported that the security environment surrounding the ASEAN Summit 2026 remained largely stable, characterized by general peace interrupted only by isolated incidents of minor disturbances. This assessment was delivered by Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co during a formal press briefing held on Wednesday to address the operational outcomes of the multinational gathering.

PNP Characterizes Summit Security Status

Brigadier General Allen Rae Co explicitly described the overall security situation throughout the ASEAN Summit 2026 as generally peaceful. He acknowledged that there were pockets of minor disturbances but emphasized that these did not undermine the broader stability of the event. The statement aimed to provide a clear overview of the police force's ability to manage large-scale international logistics and public order.

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Addressing Police Brutality Allegations

Co directly refuted accusations of police brutality that were raised by a group of youth protesters. These demonstrators had staged a demonstration in front of Camp Crame earlier on Wednesday, claiming misconduct by law enforcement. The spokesperson denied these specific allegations, maintaining that the police actions were within legal boundaries and necessary for maintaining order during the high-profile summit.

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Verification of Arrest Numbers in Manila

When questioned about reports suggesting that around 300 protesters were arrested nationwide, Co stated that the Philippine National Police would still have to verify these figures. Despite the need for final confirmation, he confirmed that arrests had been made in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and Muntinlupa City. Cases were already filed against those who were apprehended during these operations, indicating formal legal proceedings are underway.

Interagency Cooperation and Public Cooperation

The PNP spokesperson thanked partner agencies, members of the media, and the general public for their cooperation. This gratitude was expressed in the context of ensuring the safe and peaceful conduct of the summit, which required extensive coordination across multiple sectors. The joint effort contributed to the successful management of the event despite the isolated disturbances mentioned earlier.