Philippine National Police Report 32% Drop in Focus Crimes in 2026

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announces a 32% decrease in focus crimes from July to October 2026, alongside major anti-drug and anti-gambling arrests across the Philippines.

The Philippine National Police confirmed a significant decline in serious criminal activity across the nation during the second quarter of 2026. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. officially announced that focus crimes decreased by 32 percent from July to October compared to the same period in the previous year.

Sharp Decline in Serious Crime Incidents

The data released by the Philippine National Police indicates that the total number of focus crime incidents dropped from 13,401 to 9,047. This reduction represents a net decrease of 4,354 cases over the four-month timeframe. Focus crimes are defined by authorities as offenses that are considered serious in nature and occur with sufficient frequency and regularity to warrant specific attention.

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The category of focus crimes encompasses a wide range of violent and property offenses. The list includes murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles, and carnapping of motorcycles. The sharp decrease in these specific metrics suggests a broader trend in public safety improvements or changes in reporting mechanisms during this period.

Intensive Anti-Drug and Anti-Gambling Campaigns

Alongside the reduction in violent crimes, the Philippine National Police conducted a massive series of enforcement operations targeting illegal substances and gambling. In October alone, the agency carried out 5,101 anti-illegal drug operations. These raids resulted in the arrest of 5,788 individuals and the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at approximately P192.7 million.

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Law enforcement agencies also intensified their efforts against illegal gambling networks. The police conducted 4,506 anti-illegal gambling operations, which led to the arrest of 10,289 individuals. These operations target underground gaming dens and unlicensed betting networks that often operate alongside other criminal activities.

Surge in Arrests and Confiscations

The nationwide law enforcement drive yielded substantial results in apprehending fugitives and recovering illegal items. The Philippine National Police arrested 8,839 wanted persons nationwide during the same period. This total includes 2,353 most wanted persons and 6,486 other wanted persons who had been evading capture for extended periods.

Significant progress was also made in combating the proliferation of unregistered firearms. The police arrested 1,018 individuals and accounted for 4,126 firearms. Additionally, authorities took custody of another 3,339 firearms for safekeeping to prevent further use in criminal activities. The anti-smuggling campaign involved 2,927 operations, resulting in 635 arrests and the confiscation of suspected smuggled goods and equipment worth around P646.67 million.