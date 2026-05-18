Philippine National Police Prepares for Senate Impeachment Court Proceedings Amid Political Tensions

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reinforced its presence in strategic areas of Metro Manila and several regional police units in anticipation of possible protest actions and political gatherings related to the opening of the Senate impeachment court proceedings on May 18, 2026. The PNP chief assured the public that police personnel would remain on standby to maintain public safety while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) alerted all its units in Metro Manila and several regional police units ahead of possible protest actions and political gatherings related to the opening of Senate impeachment court proceedings Monday, May 18, 2026.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police forces have been directed to secure activities expected to be staged by groups from opposing political camps as the Senate convenes as an impeachment court.

"The goal is always to ensure that all activities will start and end peacefully. We expect high emotions from the supporters and this is the part when police presence is needed to maintain peace and order," Nartatez said in a statement on Monday, May 18. According to the PNP, police deployments have been reinforced in strategic areas, including locations surrounding the Senate and other identified convergence points across the country.

Authorities are expecting demonstrations in parts of Metro Manila and Davao City in connection with the high-profile proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. The Senate leadership earlier confirmed that the chamber would convene as an impeachment court in accordance with established rules and procedures on May 18.

Over the past week, supporters of Senator Ronald"Bato" Dela Rosa gathered outside the Senate amid his looming arrest as ordered by the International Criminal Court, which identified him as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war. Nartatez assured the public that police personnel would remain on standby to maintain public safety while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

"We fully understand the sentiments of everybody on this matter but please don’t treat your PNP as your enemy. Our presence is purely for your safety and security," he said. The PNP chief also appealed to rally organizers and participants to keep demonstrations peaceful and orderly.

"I assure our kababayan that the PNP is ready for any eventuality, and we remain focused on exercising our mandate to serve and protect the Filipino people," Nartatez said. "We appeal to those who are planning to hold rallies to conduct their activities in a peaceful and orderly manner to avoid issues," he added





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Philippine National Police Senate Impeachment Court Proceedings Political Gatherings Protest Actions Vice President Sara Duterte Senator Ronald\Bato\ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Drug War Peaceful Assembly Peaceful And Orderly Manner Avoid Issues

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