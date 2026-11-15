PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reaffirms strict security protocols at the 49th ASEAN Summit. The police force stands firm against protests while addressing allegations against its officers and detailing measures to ensure the safety of international delegates. Read the full report.

The Philippine National Police has issued a firm declaration of its commitment to maintaining absolute security during the hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and its Related Summits. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. explicitly stated that law enforcement agencies would not yield to any pressure or disruption attempts by demonstrators targeting the event. The national police leadership has confirmed that sufficient personnel are currently deployed across all summit venues to guarantee the safety of the visiting heads of state and international delegates. This robust security stance was articulated on Monday as the summit proceedings continue amid heightened public interest and sporadic protest activities in the host city.

Security Protocol Enforcement Mechanisms

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that the national police force has consistently advised citizens to conduct their demonstrations at appropriate times and locations to avoid interfering with the summit schedule. He noted that authorities have repeatedly reminded the public about the necessity of placing protests in the right place and time to ensure public order is maintained. Despite these numerous appeals, the PNP reports that some protesters allegedly attempted to break through established police lines to gain access to the restricted ASEAN Summit venues. These actions necessitated the enforcement of existing laws by officers on the ground who were tasked with protecting the integrity of the event. The police commanders have stated that their primary objective remains the prevention of any physical confrontation that could jeopardize the smooth conduct of the diplomatic gatherings.

Also read Philippines Prepares for 49th ASEAN Summit Amid Trade and Business Discussions

Stakeholder Positions on Public Order

Astronaut Koichi Wakata observed the significance of the summit, highlighting that space research and manufacturing present substantial opportunities for the ASEAN region. While high-profile figures like Koichi Wakata focus on the economic and technological benefits of the regional cooperation, the police force remains focused on the logistical challenges of hosting the event. The police leadership expressed disappointment over the behavior of certain protesters, stating that such actions do not reflect the true hospitality of the Filipino people. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. clarified that it is not in the nature of Filipinos to be troublesome or to place obstacles in front of the safety of their distinguished guests. The administration insists that their personnel have been acting professionally and lawfully, even when facing provocative situations from demonstrators who ignored previous warnings. Any deviation from professional standards by individual officers is reportedly being addressed through internal disciplinary measures to maintain public trust.

Advertisement

Impact on Citizens and Ongoing Procedures

The National Capital Region Police Office and other affiliated police units have been directed to sustain high-level security measures for the remaining days of the summit activities. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered these units to remain professional and prepared to handle any succeeding demonstrations that may occur in the metropolitan area. The directive ensures that security protocols are not relaxed even as the main summit events progress. This sustained presence aims to prevent any recurrence of the incidents where protesters allegedly tried to compromise the safety of ASEAN leaders and other guests. The authorities have adopted a defensive posture while exercising maximum tolerance, a balance intended to respect the right to assemble without allowing disruptions to official functions. Citizens are advised to remain aware of restricted zones and to avoid areas where security perimeters are actively being managed by law enforcement personnel.

Police Welfare and Medical Incidents

On Sunday, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. personally visited a hospital where two PNP personnel deployed for the ASEAN Summit were receiving medical attention. One of the officers involved in a separate incident was reportedly in a coma, while the other was a motorcycle rider who suffered injuries during an accident. The chief of the PNP used this visit to highlight the challenging circumstances under which officers perform their duties. He defended the personnel on the ground, noting that they have been repeatedly appealing to protesters to cooperate and avoid confrontation. The administration assures the public that any officer who acts within the law will be fully supported, while those who deviate from standards will be held accountable. These medical incidents underscore the physical risks faced by law enforcement officers during large-scale international events and the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols by both police and demonstrators.