Philippine National Police Coordinates with Senate to Improve Crowd Control

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is working with the Senate to improve crowd control and safety measures outside the Senate building. The move aims to prevent incidents like the one that occurred last week, where Senator Vicente Sotto III was allegedly assaulted by protesters.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is coordinating with the Office of the Senate Administration (OSAA) to improve crowd control and safety measures outside the Senate building.

According to Police Major Hazel Asilo, the NCRPO is working with Senate security to ensure a smooth exit for individuals leaving the compound. This includes coordinating with OSAA on whether barriers will be placed to manage the crowd. The move aims to prevent incidents like the one that occurred last week, where Senator Vicente Sotto III was allegedly assaulted by protesters. Sotto claimed that he was subjected to foul remarks and physical harassment while exiting the Senate compound.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of personnel and the need for better crowd control measures. The Senate is set to resume its probe on flood control, and the NCRPO is preparing for any potential disruptions. Reserve personnel are on standby in case things escalate during President Rodrigo Duterte's impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 6.

The Senate will hold regular sessions in the morning, followed by the impeachment trial in the afternoon from Monday to Wednesday. The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on allegations of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes. The Office of the Vice President has confirmed receipt of the documents, but Duterte has yet to submit her response.

Under Resolution No. 39, Duterte has a non-extendible period of ten calendar days from receipt to file her pleadings on the impeachment case, and will be ordered to appear before the Senate upon notice. The prosecution may file a reply within a non-extendible period of five calendar days from receipt of the answer





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Philippine National Police Senate Crowd Control Impeachment Trial President Rodrigo Duterte

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