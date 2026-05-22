Philippine National Police Chief Nicolas Torre III on Change of Command, Arrest of Imelda Marcos's Former Lawyer, and MMDA's Role in Senate Shooting Incident

Philippine National Police Chief Nicolas Torre III discusses the change of command, the arrest of Imelda Marcos's former lawyer, and the role of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in the Senate shooting incident.

CHANGE OF COMMAND . President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulates then- Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III, while then-outgoing PNP chief Rommel Marbil looks on, during a handover ceremony in Camp Crame, on June 2, 2025.

'It's not about a person, it's not about me, it's not about Senator Bato. It is about a process, it is about a system, it is about a law, and it is about a job,' the former PNP chief says. (If the order comes from the President, we have no choice but to follow, right? ).

'It’s not about a person, it’s not about me, it’s not about Senator Bato. It is about a process, it is about a system, it is about a law, and it is about a job,’ Torre added. after hiding for six months — to continue evading his ICC warrant. He is wanted for a crimes against humanity case that stemmed from his On Thursday, May 21, the Marcos government finally ordered Dela Rosa’s arrest, after days of a wishy-washy stance.

Too bad, however, that Dela Rosa is now in hiding again after being shielded for a few days by a Senate custody. The National Bureau of Investigation attempted to arrest Dela Rosa inside the Senate on May 11, but failed. This was why some people thought that Torre, a master of mind games, should lead the arrest of a high-profile suspect as Dela Rosa. To recall: Torre rose from the ranks after nabbing Quiboloy and Duterte.

He was promoted as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief in September 2024 after leading the 16-day police operation that led to the doomsday preacher’s arrest. In May 2025, he was named the PNP chief some two months after Duterte’s arrest.

However, he was sacked by Marcos in August that same year — barely three months later — after he got on the wrong side of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who also chairs the National Police Commission, over police appointments. Remulla last week came to the Senate while Dela Rosa was still there, but didn’t arrest the senator, despite the existence of an ICC warrant.

He went there after the shooting incident on May 13, saying he came to protect the senators, including Dela Rosa.

'The last time I checked, the Senate building is not under MMDA’s jurisdiction. It’s not a landfill, nor a waterway. That’s why we did not thoroughly probe what happened there,’ Torre jokingly told the press. On a more serious note, the MMDA general manager told GMA’s DZBB on Friday that he will work around whatever falls under their jurisdiction at the MMDA.

'That work, that actually takes a whole-of-government approach. All of government institutions are part of it. That’s why, for us, if something falls under the MMDA’s jurisdiction, we will help,’ Torre explained. –Philippine New





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Philippine National Police Nicolas Torre III Change Of Command Arrest Of Imelda Marcos's Former Lawyer MMDA Senate Shooting Incident

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