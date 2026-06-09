Philippine MSME Lending Growth Eases in March as Banks and Borrowers Turn Cautious

Analysis of BSP data shows bank loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises grew at a single-digit pace for the third consecutive quarter, reaching P574.81 billion. The slowdown reflects heightened caution amidst rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and tighter risk assessments. Experts discuss the implications for credit allocation across bank types and the need for adaptive strategies.

Lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines slowed in March as both banks and borrowers adopted a more cautious stance amid evolving economic conditions.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that total loans extended to MSMEs reached P574.81 billion at the end of the first quarter, marking a 5.12% increase from the P546.83 billion recorded in the same period last year. However, this growth rate represents a deceleration, being the third consecutive quarter of single-digit expansion and the fourth straight quarter of easing annual growth. The trend underscores a shift in sentiment following a period of robust credit expansion.

Analysts attribute the slowdown to a confluence of factors including higher borrowing costs, tighter risk assessments by banks, and more conservative behavior among MSMEs themselves. Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at Reyes Tacandong & Co., noted in a Viber message that the environment has become more cautious on both sides as stakeholders await clearer signals on interest rates and demand. This caution comes against the backdrop of the BSP's recent policy pivot.

After concluding nearly two years of easing with a 25-basis-point cut in February that brought the key policy rate to 4.25%, the central bank's outlook turned hawkish following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East on February 28. The resulting global oil shock stoked inflation fears, prompting the BSP to hold rates in an off-cycle meeting in late March.

However, Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. signaled readiness to hike rates if needed. The Monetary Board ultimately began a tightening cycle on April 23, raising the benchmark rate by 25 bps to 4.5%, with further increases anticipated as the geopolitical crisis persists. The slowdown in MSME lending appears particularly pronounced when compared to overall bank loan growth, which has remained above 10% year-on-year in recent months.

Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., linked the deceleration to higher inflation, elevated interest rates, and slower economic growth both globally and locally due to the Middle East conflict. He characterized MSME lending as inherently higher risk in the eyes of banks, making it more vulnerable to tightening cycles. As of March, MSME loans constituted 4.73% of the banking system's total loan portfolio of P12.143 trillion, net of exclusions.

This share reflects a legacy of mandated credit allocations under Republic Act No. 9501, or the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which required banks to allocate 8% of their loan portfolio to micro and small enterprises and 2% to medium-sized businesses. Although the mandate lapsed in June 2018, the BSP continues to monitor MSME lending as part of its supervisory oversight. A deeper dive into the data reveals varied performance across different types of banks and enterprise sizes.

Loans to micro and small enterprises grew by 7.98% year-on-year to P238.45 billion, accounting for 1.96% of total bank loans. Meanwhile, loans to medium enterprises rose by a slower 3.17% to P336.35 billion, making up 2.77% of the portfolio. Universal and commercial banks-the system's largest lenders-showed mixed trends: their loans to micro and small enterprises increased by 10.16% to P152.96 billion (1.52% of their P11.025 trillion book), while medium enterprise loans grew 3.45% to P276.23 billion (2.5% of portfolio).

Thrift banks reported robust growth in micro and small enterprise lending at 22.8% to P49.01 billion (3.88% of their P896.72 billion book), but medium enterprise loans were nearly flat at 0.78% growth to P38.97 billion (4.43% of portfolio). Rural and cooperative banks, which traditionally have a larger share of MSME lending relative to their portfolio, saw a significant year-on-year decline in micro and small enterprise loans-down 13.92% to P35.75 billion, though this still represented a substantial 20.13% of their P177.59 billion loan book.

Their medium enterprise loans rose 4.05% to P21.08 billion (11.87% of portfolio). Digital banks, though smaller in absolute terms, exhibited strong growth: loans to micro and small enterprises surged 37.04% year-on-year to P740 million, and those to medium enterprises jumped 16.67% to P70 million, though these shares remain modest at 1.69% and 0.15% of their P43.8 billion loan book respectively. The divergent performance suggests that bank type and business model influence how institutions navigate the current cautious environment.

Looking forward, experts emphasize the need for policy and structural adjustments to sustain MSME credit flow. Ravelas advocated for enhanced risk-sharing mechanisms, improved credit data infrastructure, and additional incentives to encourage bank lending to small businesses. He also stressed that MSMEs themselves must adapt: "In today's environment, adaptability, not just access to credit, is what will drive sustainable growth.

" Ricafort, meanwhile, pointed to aligning local MSME lending practices with international best practices as a way to improve credit risk management, especially as competition among banks intensifies. Both perspectives highlight that the path forward requires coordinated effort from regulators, financial institutions, and the businesses they serve, particularly as the economy adjusts to higher interest rates and lingering global uncertainties





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MSME Lending Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas Philippine Banks Credit Growth Interest Rates Inflation Middle East Conflict Economic Slowdown Micro Enterprises Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises RA 9501 Magna Carta For Msmes BSP Policy Loan Portfolio Risk Assessment Digital Banks Rural Banks Thrift Banks Universal Banks

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