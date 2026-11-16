Philippine Milk Production Surges 29.69 Percent Amid DepEd Feeding Programs

National Dairy Authority reports a 29.69 percent rise in local milk output to 41.46 million liters for the January-September period, driven by government school feeding initiatives.

Local milk production in the Philippines experienced a significant increase of 29.69 percent from January to September, reaching a total of 41.46 million liters. This represents a substantial jump from the 31.97 million liters recorded during the same period in the previous year. The National Dairy Authority announced this growth trajectory on Monday, highlighting the resilience and expanding capacity of the domestic dairy sector despite broader industry challenges.

Dairy Cattle Lead Production Output

Dairy cattle were the primary contributors to this volume, accounting for 21.86 million liters of the total output. This category represented more than half of the national production, underscoring its central role in the supply chain. Following cattle, dairy carabaos contributed 15.64 million liters, while dairy goats added 3.96 million liters to the national inventory. The specific breakdown of these figures illustrates the diverse animal sources currently sustaining local milk availability.

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DepEd Feeding Program Boosts Supply

The National Dairy Authority cited the milk feeding program implemented by the Department of Education as a primary catalyst for this increased output. Under the School-Based Feeding Program, the Department of Education utilizes the Sagip Saka Act, officially known as Republic Act 11321. This legislation enables the agency to purchase fresh milk directly from local dairy farmers and cooperatives, creating a stable demand that incentivized producers to scale up their operations significantly.

Total Inventory Declines Despite Output Rise

Despite the surge in production volume, the overall national dairy animal inventory contracted by 3.04 percent, falling to 149,544 animals as of September. This is a notable decrease from the 154,233 animals recorded a year earlier. The shrinkage in the total herd size was primarily driven by a sharp 17.84 percent drop in the dairy carabao population. The number of dairy carabaos fell from 81,482 to 66,943, even though they still comprised the largest share of the dairy herd at 44.76 percent.

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Goat and Cattle Populations Expand

In contrast to the carabao decline, other dairy segments showed positive growth in their animal counts. The dairy goat population expanded by 15.94 percent, rising from 36,151 to 41,913. This group now accounts for 28.03 percent of the total herd. Similarly, the dairy cattle population grew by 11.17 percent, increasing from 36,600 to 40,688. These cattle constitute the remaining 27.21 percent of the national inventory, indicating a shift in herd composition toward smaller livestock and cattle.

Domestic Production Meets Minimal Demand

The country's milk sufficiency rate remains critically low at 2.46 percent, meaning domestic production satisfies only a tiny fraction of local consumer demand. This statistic highlights the vast gap between current local capabilities and national consumption needs. The significant reliance on imports to bridge this deficit persists despite the recent production increases and government efforts to support local farmers through structured procurement programs.