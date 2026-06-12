Philippine Military Condemns China's Sanctions on Defense Secretary, Vows Continued Patrols in West Philippine Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines rejected Chinese sanctions on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, calling them intimidation and reaffirming commitment to defend sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea amid ongoing territorial disputes.

The Philippine military has condemned the imposition of sanctions by China on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro , labeling them as a form of political intimidation. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated that Teodoro's remarks at international forums, like the Shangri-La Dialogue, are not irresponsible but are accurate representations of international law and the 2016 arbitral award that favored the Philippines .

The AFP emphasized that no foreign pressure will deter them from performing their constitutional duty to defend the country's territory, including the disputed West Philippine Sea. They vowed to continue routine maritime and aerial patrols and protect fishermen. The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed belief that while China's move is within its sovereign prerogative, it is unhelpful to bilateral relations.

Think tank Stratbase Institute called the sanctions an unacceptable attempt to target a Philippine official for defending the country, urging all patriotic Filipinos to stand with Teodoro and for the government to remain steadfast in defending its rights and upholding a rules-based international order. China's Ministry of State Security imposed the sanctions, alleging Teodoro made erroneous remarks undermining China's legitimate interests and bilateral ties, and said the measures aim to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea, a critical trade route, despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that found its claims had no legal basis-a decision China has refused to recognize





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