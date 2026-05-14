Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. (PMAAI) Statement on Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa's Return to Work and Arrest Warrant

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. (PMAAI) released a statement on Thursday, May 12, expressing concern over the tense situation involving Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, a graduate of PMA Class of 1986. The statement urged fellow alumni to remain united, calm, circumspect, and non-partisan amid the ongoing public discussions involving dela Rosa, who was the Philippine National Police chief during the height of the Duterte administration's drug war, and is facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

An official of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) graduates called on fellow alumni to remain 'united, calm, circumspect, and non-partisan' amid the tense situation being faced by Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, a graduate of PMA Class of 1986.

The statement was also posted on the official Facebook page of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Dela Rosa, who was the Philippine National Police chief during the height of the Duterte administration's drug war, is facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court. His return to work was marred with drama and chaos. It was reported on Thursday that he's no longer in the Senate.

But Acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca said that Dela Rosa has asked to be placed under the custody of the PNP. The PMAAI statement added that 'at this time, let us uphold the values that bind us together-honor, integrity, professionalism, and unity-while avoiding divisive rhetoric, personal attacks, and premature judgment. Our brotherhood must remain stronger than our differences. Let us continue to conduct ourselves in a manner worthy of the PMA ideals we have sworn to uphold.





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Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Philippine National Police Chief Duterte Administration's Drug War Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca PMA Ideals Honor Integrity Professionalism And Unity

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