Philippine Men's Curling Team Wins Gold at Asian Winter Games, Receives Government Incentive

The Philippine men's curling team made history by winning the gold medal at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. This historic victory secured the Philippines' first-ever podium finish in the quadrennial event and earned the team members a P500,000 incentive each from the government. The team, led by coach Jessica Pfister, defeated South Korea in the final to claim the gold. This breakthrough achievement marks the beginning of the Philippines' rise in ice sports, with the country setting its sights on Winter Olympic and World-level success in the future.

MANILA, Philippines — The historic and gold-winning Philippine men's curling team at the Asian Winter Games will receive a P500,000 incentive each from the government. Under the Republic Act 10699, also known as the 'National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act', the Filipino curlers will be awarded this amount for capturing the gold medal in their event in Harbin, China.

The law stipulates that for a national team with five or more participants, each member shall receive twenty-five percent (25%) of the cash incentives for individual medal winners, which is P2 million, resulting in P500,000 each. Led by coach Jessica Pfister, the team, comprising Alan Frei, Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller, Marc Pfister, and Benjo Delarmente, defeated South Korea in the final, 5-3, to claim the gold medal. This marked the Philippines' first-ever podium finish in the quadrennial event. Although a medal was secured after the Filipinos beat host China, 7-6, in the semifinals, the gold medal win was a historic achievement. Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann stated that the PH curling team's breakthrough gold is merely the beginning for the country's ascent in ice sports. 'We strongly believe that this achievement is just the beginning of our historic rise on ice for the Philippines,' said Bachmann. 'Our remarkable performance at the Asian Winter Games lays the foundation for the greater challenge of achieving Winter Olympic and World-level success in the years to come.' With an Asian Winter Games medal finally secured, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino expressed that a Winter Olympics medal in Italy next year appears much more achievable. 'This (Asian Winter Games gold) is too good to be true. Shocking, that's the least I can say. Now, the path is clearer toward our first medal in the Winter Olympics,' said Tolentino





