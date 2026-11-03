Philippine Marines Coast Guard Bolinao Outreach Fishermen Rights

Philippine Marines and Coast Guard conduct Bolinao outreach to support fishermen and assert maritime rights amid Chinese vessel presence in West Philippine Sea.

BOLINAO, Pangasinan - More than 500 fishermen and residents of the coastal Barangay Balingasay participated in a significant community outreach program this Friday. The event brought together key government agencies, including the Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This joint effort combined essential community services with an information drive to strengthen awareness among residents regarding their role in protecting coastal communities.

Community Support And Maritime Awareness

The outreach program served multiple purposes, addressing both immediate local needs and broader national security concerns. Balingasay is well-known for the Balingasay River, which the provincial government has described as the cleanest in Region 1. This coastal community has a livelihood that is closely tied to fishing and the waters leading to the West Philippine Sea. Residents were educated on remaining vigilant over developments at sea while receiving direct assistance.

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Among the essential services provided during this outreach were a medical mission and the distribution of food packs. These vital services were facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which is currently headed by George Celso. The Philippine Marine Corps regularly conducts such civic-military activities and community outreach programs. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to strengthen ties with local communities, support civil defense, and provide assistance to vulnerable or geographically isolated areas.

Chinese Vessel Presence Monitored

For local officials and fisherfolk, the activity carried a message beyond the simple delivery of assistance. It emphasized that coastal residents have a direct stake in protecting the country's maritime resources. Newly installed Philippine Coast Guard Substation Bolinao commander PO1 Discaro Antonio confirmed in an interview that Chinese vessels remain visible in waters being monitored by authorities. His remarks came just days after the Philippine Coast Guard reported monitoring China Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels.

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These observations were made near Bajo de Masinloc during a government fuel-assistance mission for Filipino fishermen on October 27. The Philippine Coast Guard reported that the mission involved the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel MV Mamalakaya. This vessel was supported by the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Malapascua and an Islander aircraft for aerial surveillance.

During this specific operation, approximately 40 to 50 Filipino fishing boats received fuel assistance under the Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda program. The Philippine Coast Guard stated that its aircraft monitored Chinese Coast Guard and People's Liberation Army Navy vessels in the approaches to Bajo de Masinloc. Additionally, they observed a Chinese research vessel near the shoal. The agency confirmed it continues to monitor and document the presence of these vessels in the area.

Local Leaders Urge Vigilance

Barangay Balingasay chairman Dalmacia Ulec thanked the Philippine Marine Corps and the other participating agencies for bringing services directly to the community. He stated that fisherfolk should be among the first beneficiaries of government programs involving coastal communities. Ulec encouraged residents not to be afraid of asserting their rights and protecting Philippine waters. He emphasized that local fishermen depend directly on the country's marine resources and should benefit from the waters where they make their livelihood.

For 71st Infantry Battalion Commander Christopher Manimtim, the continuing information drives are crucial for community awareness. He explained that these activities give residents greater understanding of what is happening in their communities. This knowledge encourages them to remain vigilant. Manimtim noted that outreach and information activities have been conducted in different localities. He stressed the importance of giving residents information that helps them understand developments affecting their communities.

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Long-term Needs For Fishers

Bolinao Mayor Jesus Boying Celeste offered a perspective on the sustainability of such programs. He said that government assistance should go beyond one-time outreach activities. Instead, it should include projects addressing the long-term needs of fisherfolk. This sentiment underscores the importance of ongoing support for communities whose livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the stability and security of Philippine waters. The collaboration between military, coast guard, and social welfare agencies represents a holistic approach to both national defense and community development.