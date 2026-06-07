Philippine Manufacturing Output Grows in April Amid Geopolitical Tensions, PSA Data Shows

Philippine manufacturing output expanded in both value and volume in April 2026 according to PSA data despite external disruptions. The Value of Production Index rose 14.7% year-on-year, driven by coke and petroleum products which surged 60.8%. The Volume of Production Index turned positive with a 12% gain, reversing last year's contraction. Capacity utilization remained solid at 78.4%.

The Philippine manufacturing sector showed resilience in April 2026, with both value and volume of production increasing despite regional geopolitical tensions. According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority ( PSA ), the Value of Production Index (VaPI) accelerated to 14.7 percent year-on-year in April, up from 13.1 percent in March.

This growth was primarily driven by a dramatic surge in coke and refined petroleum products, which jumped 60.8 percent annually compared to just 4.6 percent growth in the prior month. A total of 15 industry divisions reported annual growth, while six experienced contractions. The Volume of Production Index (VoPI) also strengthened, rising 12 percent year-on-year, reversing the 2.4 percent decline recorded in April 2025.

This rebound was largely fueled by coke and refined petroleum products, which rebounded from a 3.4 percent drop to a 52.7 percent gain. The Value of Net Sales Index (VaNSI) grew at a slower pace of 6.8 percent, down from 8 percent in March. The deceleration was linked to a slowdown in food product manufacturing, which rose only 5.5 percent compared to 12.2 percent previously. This sector alone contributed over 41 percent to the overall slowdown.

Additional downward pressure came from declines in chemical products and other non-metallic mineral products. Capacity utilization in manufacturing stood at 78.4 percent, slightly down from 78.6 percent in March but above the 76.5 percent seen a year earlier. Nearly one-third of the 623 surveyed firms operated at high capacity (90-100 percent), led by coke and petroleum products at 91.8 percent, leather and footwear at 82.6 percent, and other manufacturing and machinery at 81.8 percent. (PNA





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