Philippine Manufacturing Contraction Deepens in October as Demand Falters

S&P Global reports Philippine manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1 in October 2026, marking a second month of contraction due to weak domestic and export demand.

Factory activity in the Philippines contracted for the second consecutive month in October 2026, signaling ongoing weakness in the manufacturing sector. The S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.1, a decline from the 49.6 reading recorded in September. This persistent drop below the neutral 50 threshold indicates that operating conditions continued to deteriorate rather than improve.

Core Details on Philippine Manufacturing Contraction

The latest data from S&P Global reveals that output declined at a slower pace during October, yet the contraction in new orders deepened significantly. New export orders remained in contraction territory, although the rate of decline eased slightly compared to previous months. This pattern suggests that while production adjustments were modest, the lack of fresh business from both local and international clients remains a primary driver of the slowdown.

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Purchasing activity by manufacturers cut at the fastest pace in 11 months, reflecting a sharp reduction in inventory requirements as production needs fell. Employment also decreased for a second straight month, with some firms attributing staff reductions to voluntary resignations rather than immediate layoffs. These combined factors paint a picture of a cautious industry trying to navigate subdued demand conditions.

Stakeholder Positions and Economic Analysis

Siân Jones, Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the cautious sentiment among industry players. She noted that although declines in output and new orders remained modest, the sharper fall in purchasing activity and further job losses suggest manufacturers are holding back. The economist emphasized that subdued demand continues to weigh heavily on decision-making within the sector.

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Several manufacturers cited weak demand and hot weather as key challenges, explicitly linking these issues to the current El Niño phenomenon. The extreme heat has reportedly hampered both production efficiency and consumer activity, compounding the effects of low order volumes. Additionally, weak demand extended to overseas customers, further isolating the sector from potential growth drivers in global markets.

Cost Pressures and Business Confidence Shifts

Despite the operational challenges, price pressures eased in October, offering a slight reprieve for manufacturers. Input costs rose at the slowest pace in eight months, suggesting that inflationary pressures on raw materials and supply chains have moderated. This stabilization in costs may provide some margin for recovery, even as revenue streams remain constrained.

In contrast to current operational woes, business confidence rebounded to a near two-year high. Industry leaders are looking forward with optimism, expecting that improved demand, new projects, and additional customers will support output growth over the next year. This divergence between current performance and future expectations highlights a sector poised for potential recovery if demand conditions stabilize.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The ongoing contraction in the Philippine manufacturing sector has tangible implications for the broader economy, particularly in terms of employment and supply chain stability. As firms continue to reduce purchasing and workforce levels, the impact ripples through related industries that depend on manufacturing activity. The El Niño effect adds an unpredictable variable, potentially exacerbating supply disruptions in coming months.

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Looking ahead, the focus remains on whether the renewed business confidence translates into actual order books. The expectation of new projects and customer acquisition offers a pathway to reversing the current downturn. However, the persistence of weak domestic and export demand poses a significant risk to this optimistic outlook. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring subsequent PMI readings to determine if the sector can sustain its improved confidence in practice.