Philippine Manufacturing Accelerates in September as VaPI Hits 12.7 Percent

The Philippine manufacturing sector expanded significantly in September. Data from the PSA shows the Value of Production Index surged to 12.7 percent, driven by petroleum, metals, and transport equipment industries.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Friday confirmed a strong acceleration in the Philippine manufacturing sector during September. The Value of Production Index (VaPI) expanded by a faster 12.7 percent, a significant jump from the 10.0 percent growth recorded in August. This positive momentum also served as a sharp rebound from the 0.3-percent contraction that was observed in September of the previous year. The Year-to-Date growth for the VaPI now stands at 9.3 percent, signaling a robust trajectory for the industry.

Production Volume Surges Amid Sector Rebound

Parallel to the value metrics, the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) also demonstrated accelerated growth. The VoPI rose to 9.0 percent in September, up from the 6.6 percent recorded in the preceding month. This performance reversed the 1.1-percent contraction experienced during September 2025. Consequently, the Year-to-Date growth for the VoPI reached 6.4 percent. The acceleration in production volume was primarily driven by specific industrial segments that saw substantial increases in output levels compared to August.

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Petroleum and Metals Drive Volume Growth

The manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products was the primary contributor to the faster VoPI growth. This sector recorded a 31.0 percent increase in September, rising from the 20.4 percent growth seen in August. The manufacture of basic metals also contributed significantly, growing by 30.9 percent from 18.1 percent in the previous month. Additionally, the manufacture of transport equipment increased by 12.7 percent, moving up from the 6.2 percent growth rate recorded in August. These three segments provided the core momentum for the sector-wide volume expansion.

Industry Divisions Show Mixed Performance Trends

Among the remaining 19 industry divisions, the performance varied significantly across different categories. Ten divisions posted annual growth, while nine experienced annual declines in production volume. A notable contrast was observed in the food products sector, where the VoPI fell by a faster 4.5 percent in September. This was a reversal from the 1.3 percent decline in August and represented a drop from the 14.9-percent gain recorded in September 2025. The PSA attributed this decline to a reduction in annual growth rates across six out of the eight industry groups within food manufacturing.

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Petroleum Leads Value Expansion Despite Food Decline

The accelerated VaPI growth was largely anchored by the faster increase in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products. This sector grew by 39.6 percent during the month, up from the 25.0 percent growth in August. It contributed 34.2 percent to the overall VaPI growth, carrying the fourth-heaviest weight in the computation for manufacturing. Beyond petroleum, other major contributors to the VaPI surge included the manufacture of basic metals, which grew by 37.1 percent from 24.6 percent, and transport equipment, which rose to 16.1 percent from 9.1 percent. Thirteen of the 19 remaining industry divisions showed annual increases in value.

Food Sector Contracts as Capacity Utilization Adjusts

The VaPI for the manufacture of food products declined by 2.9 percent in September, a steeper drop from the 0.3 percent growth in the previous month. This represented a slide from the 15.8 percent growth seen in September last year. The PSA stated that this downturn was mainly due to a downtrend in six of the eight industry groups, led by prepared animal feeds which decelerated to 5.8 percent from 17.9 percent. Meanwhile, average capacity utilization declined slightly in September to 78.4 percent from 78.7 percent in August, though it remained higher than the 77.4 percent recorded in September last year.

Capacity Metrics Highlight Top Performing Sectors

All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates over 65.0 percent for the month. The top three divisions in terms of utilization were the manufacture of tobacco products at 99.5 percent, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products at 85.6 percent, and other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment at 88.3 percent. Among responding establishments, 36.0 percent operated at full capacity between 90 percent and 100 percent. A further 38.6 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, while 25.5 percent operated below the 70 percent threshold, indicating a largely productive operational environment across the manufacturing base.