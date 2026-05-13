Philippine Lawmakers Seek Comprehensive Investigation into PGMN for Red-Tagging and Extortion

Members of the Philippine House of Representatives have introduced resolutions to investigate the Peanut Gallery Media Network over allegations of disinformation, red-tagging, and criminal extortion.

In a significant move to combat the spread of disinformation and the practice of red-tagging, several members of the Philippine House of Representatives have formally requested an investigation into the activities of the Peanut Gallery Media Network, known as PGMN .

This effort was spearheaded by the Makabayan bloc, including House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio of ACT Teachers, along with Representatives Sarah Elago of Gabriela and Renee Co of Kabataan. Through House Resolution 1009, these lawmakers are calling for a rigorous probe into the network's alleged habit of tagging activists and progressive organizations as communist rebels or supporters of insurgent groups, a practice that often leads to harassment, threats, and physical danger.

Representative Sarah Elago emphasized that red-tagging has evolved into a tool for generating digital engagement and clout at the grave expense of human rights and the safety of individuals. The resolution specifically points toward the weaponization of online platforms to target government critics and progressive movements.

Furthermore, the lawmakers are raising concerns about the potential misuse of state resources, noting that social media pages belonging to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, or NTF-ELCAC, have allegedly promoted PGMN content. This raises serious questions about whether public funds are being diverted to finance disinformation campaigns that undermine democratic values.

Parallel to the concerns regarding disinformation, another group consisting of at least 40 lawmakers has filed House Resolution 1006 to investigate allegations of extortion and criminal coercion associated with PGMN. This particular inquiry was triggered by a privilege speech delivered by Tingog party-list Representative Jude Acidre, who brought attention to the arrest of PGMN founder Franco Mabanta and four other associates.

The arrests followed allegations that the group demanded money in exchange for suppressing a video that supposedly featured Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez. The resolution makes it clear that while the Philippine Constitution protects the freedom of speech and the press, these protections cannot be used as a shield for illegal activities such as robbery, extortion, grave threats, and cybercrime.

The proposed congressional probe intends to look beyond the immediate extortion case to determine if PGMN is operating as a legitimate business entity. This includes checking their compliance with national laws regarding business registration, tax obligations, and the legalities surrounding online monetization and digital platform operations. The lawmakers argue that if these allegations are proven true, it reveals a dangerous trend where digital media networks are used to intimidate public officials and private citizens for financial gain or political favors.

The conflict surrounding PGMN highlights a deeper struggle between the concept of free speech absolutism and the necessity of maintaining public order and human rights. PGMN has described itself as a channel dedicated to the absolute pursuit of free speech, arguing that the legal actions taken against its members are merely attempts by powerful political figures like Representative Romualdez to silence dissent and critical reporting.

However, House Resolution 1009 asserts that freedom of expression does not grant a license to engage in harassment or the dissemination of falsehoods that threaten the safety of others. The resolution explicitly states that red-tagging does not qualify as legitimate journalism or protected political discourse. By directing the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology and the Committee on Human Rights to conduct this inquiry, the lawmakers hope to establish clearer boundaries for digital media operations in the Philippines.

The goal is to ensure that the digital landscape is not exploited to facilitate state-sponsored harassment or private criminal enterprises. As the investigation proceeds, it will likely set a precedent for how the Philippine government handles the intersection of digital influence, national security, and the fundamental right to free expression in an era of rampant online disinformation





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