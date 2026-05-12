Philippine Lawmakers Approve Impeachment Articles of Duterte, Exceeding Threshold

The articles of impeachment center on the alleged misuse and irregular liquidation of P612.5 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education. It also cites notices of disallowance issued by the Commission on Audit involving P73 million in confidential funds in late 2022 and another P375 million covering the first three quarters of 2023.

The impeachment of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been approved by lawmakers, as 257 representatives voted in favor during the plenary session on December 16, 2023.

Twenty-five lawmakers voted against the measure, and nine abstained. The vote exceeded the constitutional one-third threshold required for the articles of impeachment to be transmitted to the Senate. The defense team of Mr. Duterte stated that they are prepared to answer the allegations before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. They claimed that the burden now rests on the prosecution to prove the accusations against the Vice-President.

Meanwhile, Committee on Justice Chairperson Gerville R. Luistro defended the legality of the impeachment proceedings against the objections raised by allies of Mr. Duterte. A total of nine pending constitutional issues were mentioned before the Supreme Court by the defense team





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