Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Raises Tsunami Warning After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Sarangani

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim in Sarangani Province at 7:37 am, Monday, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to raise a tsunami warning and advising residents of coastal villages to move to higher ground.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/8 June 2026)—A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim in Sarangani Province at 7:37 am, Monday, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to raise a tsunami warning and advising residents of coastal villages to move to higher ground.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers, 32 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Maasim, Sarangani. Local government units and disaster response teams immediately began monitoring coastal communities and coordinating evacuation efforts. Emergency responders were also placed on alert for possible aftershocks and other earthquake-related hazards. Assessment and monitoring of casualties and property damages are ongoing as of this writing even as numerous videos showing damaged buildings and infrastructure began trending in social media.

Authorities advised the public to remain calm, follow official advisories, and await further updates from PHIVOLCS and local disaster management offices. In Davao City, work and classes at all levels for both public and private institutions have been suspended. Passing motorists look at the damaged facade of SM City General Santos. The mall was among many buildings and infrastructure damaged after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Maasim, Sarangani at 7:37 in the morning, 8 June 2026.

Panabo City likewise canceled face-to-face classes in both public and private schools in a similar announcement released at around 7:50 in the morning. The Island Garden City of Samal has likewise advised an evacuation of coastal areas around the island. Classes were suspended by the local government to allow for the thorough inspection and assessment of school buildings and facilities.

A Jollibee branch at the RD Plaza Building, Pendatun Avenue, General Santos is reduced to a pile of debris following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday morning, 8 June 2026. A Blue Alert from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) means heightened preparedness. It is raised during early signs of a threat or a slow-onset hazard (like an approaching tropical depression).

The Philippine Coast Guard said operations at the passenger and barge vessels have resumed following routine safety inspections. Please stay alert and follow official advisories





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7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Maasim In Sarangani Province Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismo Tsunami Warning Evacuation Efforts Emergency Responders Casualties And Property Damages Davao City Panabo City Island Garden City Of Samal Blue Alert Philippine Coast Guard Routine Safety Inspections

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