Philippine infrastructure spending rose 14% to P89.7 billion in September, marking a recovery from the previous year's corruption scandal-driven decline.

Government infrastructure spending in the Philippines rebounded in September for the first time since a major corruption scandal involving infrastructure projects erupted last year. According to data released by the Department of Budget and Management ( DBM), capital outlays for infrastructure and other related projects recovered by 14 percent to reach P89.7 billion. This figure represents a significant increase from the P78.7 billion disbursed in the same month of the previous year, signaling a tentative return to normalcy in fiscal execution.

Disbursements remained subdued during the first nine months of the year, with total capital outlays rising by 13 percent to P112.1 billion from P99.2 billion in the prior year. However, the year-to-date contraction indicates that the September rebound remains insufficient to fully offset previous spending shortfalls. The DBM noted that the increase reflected higher payments for road infrastructure requirements processed under applicable project validation, documentation, and financial-control procedures.

Also read Philippines Infrastructure Spending Rises 14% in September After Year-Long Slump

Corruption Scandal Impact on GDP and Oversight

Budget authorities initiated strict monitoring of infrastructure projects following the corruption scandal exposed last year, which weighed heavily on economic growth. The scandal slowed the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expansion to 4.4 percent, prompting a reassessment of how public funds were allocated and monitored. Infrastructure spending started to decline in July of the previous year as the government tightened its oversight over projects handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon had previously stated that the government expected a recovery in infrastructure spending by the fourth quarter of this year. The September rebound aligns with this projection, suggesting that the enhanced scrutiny measures are gradually yielding results. The Department of Public Works and Highways continues to operate under heightened oversight, ensuring that all disbursements meet the new transparency standards established in the wake of the scandal.

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PIDS Analysis on Spending Shortfalls and Recovery

John Paolo Rivera, a senior fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), attributed the September increase to the faster implementation of projects and the release of funds following earlier delays. However, he emphasized that the overall decline in spending during the first nine months highlights the lingering effects of the tightened controls. Capital outlays dropped by 19.2 percent to P865.1 billion in the January to September period, down from P1.07 trillion in the same period of the previous year.

Despite the decline, the P865.1 billion spent is higher than the P859.6 billion programmed for the period. Infrastructure and capital outlays specifically declined by 30.3 percent to P611.7 billion in the first nine months from P877.1 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. This amount is also higher than the P603.1 billion program set for the period. Rivera noted that there could be some improvement as the government accelerates project execution toward year-end, aiming to mitigate the year-to-date contraction.

GOC Subsidy Delays and Remaining Budget

Budget authorities attributed the significant decline to the delayed release of subsidies for government-owned corporations implementing infrastructure projects. Key entities affected include the National Irrigation Administration, the National Electrification Administration, and the National Housing Authority. The DBM explained that the variance in subsidies was attributed to the timing of releases, which are demand-driven and require the submission of special budget requests, progress billing claims, and other documentary requirements.

As of the end of September, only P260.2 billion of the P6.793 billion national budget for this year remains available for release. The DBM assured that spending will be sustained by the delivery of essential public goods and services as line departments submit budget requests and comply with documentary requirements for fund releases. The release of the remaining program balances is contingent upon the submission of budget requests and supporting documentation by the implementing agencies concerned, in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the General Appropriations Act.

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Future Outlook and Economic Stimulus Goals

Infrastructure spending can help stimulate economic activity, generate employment, and encourage private investment, according to John Paolo Rivera. With economic growth remaining below target, priority should be placed on accelerating the implementation of economically viable projects without compromising transparency, accountability, and spending quality. The DBM stated that spending in the remaining quarter is expected to be supported by capital outlays of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Social protection programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the Uplift Framework will also contribute to the final quarter's spending. Additionally, transfers and development assistance to local government units, modernization projects of the Department of National Defense, and disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction programs are expected to sustain fiscal activity. These measures aim to ensure that the government meets its annual economic targets while maintaining the integrity of public financial management.