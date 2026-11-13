Philippine Inflation Hits 7.8 Percent as Poorer Households Face 9.5 Percent Rate

Philippine inflation rose to 7.8 percent in October 2023, but the bottom 30 percent of households faced a sharper 9.5 percent rate driven by food and transport costs.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that national inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent in October 2023, marking a significant increase from the 7.2 percent recorded in September. This latest figure represents the highest inflation rate observed since February 2023. While this number provides a broad economic overview, it fails to capture the distinct financial pressures experienced by different socioeconomic groups across the country.

For the bottom 30 percent of households, the economic strain was considerably more severe, with inflation reaching 9.5 percent in October 2023. This rate represents an increase from the 9.0 percent recorded in September and maintains a persistent gap with the national average. The disparity between the national rate and the rate for poorer households was 1.7 percentage points, a slight narrowing from the 1.8 percentage point gap seen in September. From January through October 2023, inflation averaged 5.6 percent nationally, compared to a significantly higher average of 6.8 percent for the bottom 30 percent of households.

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Food And Transport Drive Cost Burden

The primary driver of this economic disparity lies in the different consumption baskets utilized by various income groups. The consumer price index calculates inflation based on household spending patterns, and the bottom 30 percent allocates a disproportionately large share of their budget to essential goods. In October 2023, food and nonalcoholic beverages accounted for 4.9 of the 9.5 percentage points of inflation for this group. This means that food costs contributed 51.2 percent to their total inflation rate. In stark contrast, food categories contributed only 2.4 of the 7.8 percentage points, or 30.2 percent, to the national inflation figure.

When food prices constitute more than half of a household group's inflation rate, any shock in the agricultural sector has a magnified effect on their daily lives. Although the broader food and nonalcoholic beverages category for the bottom 30 percent slowed to 9.0 percent in October from 9.4 percent in September, prices are still rising, not falling. The specific measure for food alone eased to 9.4 percent from 9.8 percent in the previous month. These figures indicate a moderation in the speed of price increases compared to a year earlier, but they do not indicate that food has become cheaper for consumers.

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Specific staple foods continue to show volatile price trends. Rice inflation remained stubbornly high at 23.6 percent. Corn prices saw an acceleration, rising to 21.5 percent from 20.0 percent, while fruits and nuts increased to 10.8 percent from 8.9 percent. Conversely, fish inflation slowed to 6.4 percent from 8.4 percent, and vegetables and pulses decreased to 7.9 percent from 9.0 percent. These divergent trends highlight the complexity of the consumer price index for lower-income families.

Rising Utility And Transport Costs

Beyond food, October 2023 saw a significant surge in the costs of other essential services for poorer households. Transport inflation for the bottom 30 percent jumped sharply to 21.7 percent in October, up from 15.8 percent in September. Similarly, the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels category rose to 11.7 percent from 10.4 percent. These costs directly impact the disposable income available for nutrition and healthcare for vulnerable families.

Nationally, transport inflation also reached high levels, hitting 20.1 percent compared to 14.6 percent in the previous month. The housing group saw a national increase to 9.3 percent from 8.4 percent. For poorer households specifically, housing and utilities contributed 1.8 percentage points to their overall inflation, while transport added 1.4 percentage points. This combination of fare increases and utility bills places immense pressure on households that are already allocating more than half of their inflation burden to food.

Social Weather Stations Survey Findings

Survey data from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) corroborates the statistical inflation figures with direct reports from families. In a survey conducted from September 21 to 27, 2023, 55 percent of families rated themselves as poor, an increase from 49 percent in June. Self-rated food poverty also rose to 44 percent from 36 percent. Furthermore, involuntary hunger, defined as experiencing hunger at least once in the previous three months, increased to 22.6 percent of families from 20.3 percent in June.

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The longer-term data reveals a nuanced picture of economic distress. Self-rated poverty in September 2023 was 55 percent, which is above the 52 percent recorded in March and four points higher than the 2025 average of 51 percent. Hunger levels, while rising from June, remained below the 23.2 percent recorded in March. Food poverty reached 44 percent, which is three points above its 2025 average of 41 percent and the highest level recorded since December 2024. This indicates that while poverty has worsened significantly, hunger has not yet returned to its peak levels seen earlier in the year.

Families also provided estimates of the monthly income needed to escape poverty. The median home-expense threshold among self-rated poor families rose to P15,000 from P14,000 in June. The median food threshold for self-rated food-poor families saw a sharper rise, moving from P6,000 to P8,000. These figures represent household perceptions rather than official government minimum-cost standards. The sluggish rise in the home-expense threshold over the long term suggests that many poor families have adjusted their expectations and are tightening their budgets significantly despite considerable inflation.

Regional Disparities In Metro Manila

Metro Manila presents a unique and contradictory economic landscape compared to other regions. In October 2023, the capital region recorded the lowest inflation rate for the bottom 30 percent of households at just 6.1 percent. However, the same area had the highest reported rate of involuntary hunger in the September SWS survey, standing at 27 percent. This discrepancy highlights that lower measured inflation in a specific area does not necessarily correlate with reduced family struggle or food insecurity.

Outside of Metro Manila, the bottom-30-percent inflation rate was significantly higher at 9.7 percent. Central Visayas posted the highest regional rate outside the capital at 12.5 percent, while Mimaropa recorded the lowest at 7.3 percent. Self-rated poverty was highest in Mindanao at 64 percent, while Balance Luzon saw the biggest increase since June, rising by 10 points. It is crucial to note that these figures cover different months and measure different phenomena. The Philippine Statistics Authority tracks prices in October, while the Social Weather Stations asked families about their conditions in September. This temporal and methodological difference requires caution when interpreting regional comparisons.