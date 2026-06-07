Philippine Impeachment Trial of Vice President Duterte Faces Senate Division Ahead of July 2026 Start

The upcoming impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is mired in uncertainty due to a leadership rift in the Senate. Key lawmakers, including impeachment prosecutor Joaquin Ortega, emphasize the need to resolve internal disputes to proceed with the trial scheduled for July 6, 2026, while legal experts confirm the process can move forward with a reduced quorum. The Vice President's defense has filed a motion to dismiss, calling the charges defective.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte , scheduled to begin on July 6, 2026, is clouded by political turmoil within the Philippine Senate . The upper chamber is currently divided between two rival blocs vying for control: one led by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, recognized by the Malacañang Palace, and the other loyal to ousted Senate President Migz Zubiri.

This internal conflict raises questions about the trial's procedural integrity and its ability to proceed as planned. House of Representatives Majority Leader and impeachment prosecutor Joaquin Ortega stressed the need for the Senate to resolve its leadership crisis swiftly. In an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, Ortega expressed hope that the "bangigan" (bickering) would subside before the trial commences.

"When the dust settles, once this bickering stops and they reconcile or talk it out, let's start this impeachment trial. Whatever the result may be, what's important is that the questions of the public are answered," he stated. He added that even Senator Alan Cayetano, a key figure, has asserted that the impeachment is 'forthwith,' meaning urgent, and therefore saw no justification for deviating from the July 6 calendar.

Senator Gatchalian, speaking for his 12-member bloc, echoed the sentiment for internal peace.

"We really want them to resolve their internal issues. We are hoping for a peaceful resolution to this, and hopefully, they can talk to each other as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, former Senate President Franklin Drilon provided a critical legal clarification, stating that the trial can proceed with a simple quorum, not the full 16 senators required only for a final conviction.

"The 16 are only needed for a judgment of conviction. For the day-to-day proceedings of the impeachment trial, 16 are not required. What is needed is just a quorum. The quorum in the Senate is also the quorum in the impeachment court," Drilon explained, dismissing arguments that the absence of a full Senate would halt the process.

On the defense side, Vice President Duterte, through her legal team, filed her formal answer to the Articles of Impeachment on June 1. The pleading argues that the charges are "constitutionally infirm, procedurally defective, and substantively deficient" and seeks dismissal of the case. Ortega, however, was unequivocal that any defense maneuvering should not delay the scheduled trial.

"It cannot be used as an excuse or any cause of delay or any cause of postponement to not push through with the impeachment. So whatever the opinion of the Office of the Vice President or the defense team may be, it will not be a hindrance to proceeding with the impeachment calendar," he asserted. The standoff sets the stage for a politically charged legal battle where procedural rules and constitutional thresholds will be tested amidst a fragmented Senate





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