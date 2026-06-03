Philippine House Reprimands Rep. Bong Suntay for Gender-Insensitive Remarks

The Philippine House of Representatives has formally reprimanded Deputy Minority Leader Bong Suntay after an ethics committee found him guilty of disorderly behavior for making inappropriate comments referencing actress Anne Curtis during a committee hearing. The chamber ordered him to perform community service, attend a gender sensitivity seminar, and publicly apologize, stopping short of suspending him.

The House of Representatives has reprimanded Deputy Minority Leader and Quezon City 4th District Representative Bong Suntay following a vote of 263-8-7 on Wednesday, June 3.

The chamber adopted the recommendation of the House ethics committee, which found Suntay guilty of disorderly behavior for uttering improper statements during a committee hearing and on social media. The statements, which involved an inappropriate analogy referencing actress Anne Curtis during a March 3, 2026 hearing of the House committee on justice, were deemed to reflect negatively on the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House.

The committee, chaired by JC Abalos, emphasized that misconduct cannot be disguised as free speech and that institutional privilege cannot be used as a shield against accountability. While the reprimand avoids the stricter penalty of suspension, Suntay is also ordered to perform voluntary community service, attend a gender sensitivity seminar conducted by the House's women and gender equality committee, and issue a public apology to Anne Curtis and all women.

The decision follows a plenary investigation; Suntay's comments were immediately stricken from House records but remain publicly accessible via video. Abalos noted that the harm caused by the insensitivities toward women cannot be undone simply by removing the remarks from official transcripts. In a separate development during Tuesday's proceedings concerning expelled congressman Kiko Barzaga, Suntay thanked colleagues for opposing his suspension.

The context of his March remarks was an attempt to defend Vice President Sara Duterte, who had previously stated she imagined decapitating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-a statement that forms part of the grounds for her impeachment. Ann Matibag, chair of the House committee on women and gender equality, had earlier called for an investigation, stating that women are not a joke and their dignity should never be the subject of humor in Congress.

Anne Curtis herself responded to being used as an example, saying Suntay has become a symbol of a culture that tolerates misogyny disguised as humor. The reprimand represents a formal disciplinary action by the legislative body, underscoring its commitment to addressing gender insensitivity among its members and upholding public trust





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines House Of Representatives Bong Suntay Anne Curtis Gender Sensitivity Misogyny Ethics Reprimand Congress Sara Duterte

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Students in Philippine schools overseas remain steady amid warThe Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) said the number of Filipino students in Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs) is expected to remain steady amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Read more »

Ex-Philippine public works secretary Manuel Bonoan surrenders in graft, plunder casesFormer Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan surrendered to authorities on June 1, 2025, following an arrest warrant issued by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan for plunder and graft. He was immediately taken to a hospital due to hypertension and will remain there until medically fit for trial. Bonoan had previously posted bail on a separate graft charge. The cases stem from a DOJ recommendation after an Ombudsman inquiry.

Read more »

Philippine Senate paralyzed as majority bloc boycotts session, leaving no quorumThe Philippine Senate failed to conduct business after the majority bloc absent themselves from a scheduled session, resulting in a lack of quorum and stalling key legislation. Minority senators condemned the boycott as a dereliction of duty, while Senate President Tito Sotto appealed for the chamber's independence amid the political stalemate.

Read more »

No suspension for Bong Suntay over remarks about Anne Curtis(1st UPDATE) 'I am grateful to my colleagues who stood up to prevent me from being penalized with suspension,' Suntay says in his plenary speech defending Cavite 4th District Representative Kiko Barzaga

Read more »