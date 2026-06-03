Philippine House Passes Diluted Anti-Dynasty Bill After Decades of Inaction

The Philippines' House of Representatives approved a long-awaited but heavily watered-down bill to regulate political dynasties. The measure, which defines dynasty relations only up to the second degree and allows families to run for multiple posts simultaneously, is unlikely to curb entrenched power and faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The House of Representatives of the Philippines passed on final reading a bill aimed at defining and regulating political dynasties , a milestone after decades of inaction.

However, the bill's diluted provisions are widely seen as weak and unlikely to effectively curb entrenched political families. House Bill No. 8389, which originated from Speaker Bojie Dy and Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, was supported by 271 lawmakers, with 16 opposing and seven abstaining. The 1987 Constitution prohibits dynasties but leaves the definition to Congress, and this is the first such bill to pass the House.

The bill's definition of a political dynasty relationship is limited to the second degree of consanguinity-parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings, and spouses-allowing family members to run simultaneously or succeed each other immediately. Moreover, the bill permits families to field candidates for multiple positions at once: national, provincial, municipal or city, and multiple congressional seats. This could enable a single family to control a senator, a governor, all congressional seats, and mayoralties across a province.

The measure is unlikely to affect the families of Speaker Dy or sponsor Zia Alonto Adiong. Its strongest provision, which would prohibit relatives from holding more than one national post concurrently, faces resistance in the Senate, especially from the four pairs of siblings currently serving. Opposition lawmakers from Akbayan and Makabayan have withdrawn their authorship. Adiong defended the bill, stating it balances the people's right to choose with the goal of breaking entrenched power.

Critics argue the bill is window dressing and that the remaining promising parts will be killed in the Senate. The article was written by Dwight de Leon, a multimedia reporter for Rappler covering Congress and politics





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Political Dynasties Philippines House Of Representatives Anti-Dynasty Bill HB 8389 Zia Alonto Adiong Bojie Dy Sandro Marcos Senate 1987 Constitution Dynasty Ban Congressional Seats Local Government Akbayan Makabayan

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