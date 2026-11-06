Philippine Heart Association Experts Share Keys to Healthy Aging and Longevity

Leading cardiologists Dr. Marc Evans Abat and Dr. Ma. Belen Carisma outline critical lifestyle, genetic, and dietary strategies for healthy aging during a Philippine Heart Association event.

Medical experts emphasize that while the passage of time is an inevitable biological reality, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the definitive factor in ensuring a high quality of life as individuals grow older. During a recent session of Usapang Puso sa Puso, a health talk organized by the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), specialists Dr. Marc Evans Abat and Dr. Ma. Belen Carisma provided authoritative guidance on the mechanisms of aging and how citizens can optimize their health outcomes.

Genetics vs Lifestyle in Aging Outcomes

Dr. Marc Evans Abat, who serves as the head of the Center for Healthy Aging and section head of Geriatric Medicine at the Medical City, clarified that genetics acts as a primary determinant in shaping a person's future health trajectory. He explicitly stated that while inherited factors are significant, they constitute only one component of a complex health equation, leaving ample room for other variables to influence long-term well-being.

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Abat identified lifestyle choices as the most significant controllable factor, potentially outweighing genetic predispositions in many cases. He noted that an individual's dietary habits, the presence or absence of vices such as smoking or excessive drinking, and even their educational background directly impact their health status as they age. These elements collectively form the foundation of health-seeking behavior that can lead to vitality in later decades.

According to Abat, a person can reach the age of seventy and remain physically active with a nutritious diet, demonstrating effective management of their health. He further highlighted the critical importance of obtaining sufficient sleep as a non-negotiable element of healthy aging. In contrast, he warned that individuals who begin consuming alcohol or smoking tobacco at an early age are likely to face severe negative consequences when they reach older ages.

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Dietary Balance and Weight Management Strategies

Dr. Ma. Belen Carisma, a cardiologist and former president of the Philippine Heart Association, urged the public to reject extreme weight-loss measures in favor of sustainable dietary habits. She specifically advised against those seeking rapid weight reduction, stating that such drastic methods are detrimental to overall health and do not support long-term wellness goals.

Carisma defined a balanced diet as the consumption of fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats in their recommended proportions. She emphasized that nutritional diversity is essential for maintaining bodily functions and that no single food group should be eliminated without professional medical guidance. This approach ensures that the body receives all necessary nutrients to combat age-related decline.

The advice from both doctors arrives at a pivotal demographic moment for the country, as the Philippines is projected to become an aged society by 2028. This transition creates significant opportunities for healthcare systems and individuals to prepare for the needs of an aging population through proactive health measures rather than reactive treatments.

Public Health Implications and Future Outlook

The insights shared during the Usapang Puso sa Puso session highlight the urgent need for public education on preventive care and healthy living. By understanding that genetics is not destiny, citizens are empowered to make daily choices that can significantly alter their health outcomes. This shift in perspective is crucial for a nation facing the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly aging demographic.

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Ultimately, the combined expertise of Abat and Carisma provides a clear roadmap for longevity that prioritizes consistency over quick fixes. Through maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding harmful vices, and ensuring adequate rest, individuals can actively contribute to their own healthy aging journey. The Philippine Heart Association continues to serve as a vital resource for disseminating such evidence-based health information to the public.