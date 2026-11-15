Philippine GS Yields Flatter as Weak GDP Data Clashes With Fed Hopes

Philippine government securities yields showed mixed movement as sluggish Q3 GDP growth pressured long-term bonds while short-term rates rose on US inflation and Fed hike expectations.

Government securities in the Philippines displayed a mixed performance this week, with weaker domestic economic growth data pushing medium to long-term yields down while short-term rates climbed due to inflationary pressures from the United States. The divergent movements created a flatter yield curve as investors recalibrated their expectations regarding the monetary policy stance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Government Securities Yield Movements

Weaker domestic economic yields inched up by an average of 0.71 basis point week on week, based on the PHP Bloomberg Valuation Service Reference Rates as of Nov. 13 published on the Philippine Dealing System's website. At the short end, yields rose across all tenors. The 91-, 182-, and 364-day Treasury bills climbed by 26.79 bps, 16.47 bps, and 10.63 bps week on week to fetch 6.1926%, 6.5536%, and 6.7769%, respectively. Rates of the three-, four-, five-, and seven-year Treasury bonds fell by 1.99 bps to 7.4952%, 5.31 bps to 7.6308%, 8.75 bps to 7.7082%, and 12.83 bps to 7.7845%, respectively. However, the two-year tenor inched up by 0.31 bp to 7.2661%. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond fell by 18.26 bps week on week to yield 7.73%, while the 20- and 25-year tenors edged up by 0.1 bp and 0.61 bp to fetch 7.8717% and 7.8759%, respectively. Government securities volume traded reached P15.37 billion on Friday, lower than the P43.83 billion logged a week earlier. Weaker-than-expected third-quarter Philippine gross domestic product growth dragged down medium to long-term yields, analysts said.

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Sluggish Philippine GDP Performance

The continued decline in the Philippine GDP growth for several quarters has firmed market views and investor concerns about the status of the Philippine economy, the first bond trader said. The second bond trader noted that weaker-than-expected GDP growth reinforced concerns over slowing economic activity, providing support to government securities yields as markets reassessed the need for further Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas tightening despite elevated inflation. Philippine GDP grew by just 2.1% year on year in the July-to-September period, slowing from 4% in the same period last year and the revised 2.4% in the second quarter. This was the slowest GDP growth since the 3.8% contraction in the first quarter of 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the pandemic years, this was the weakest in over 16 years or since the 1.8% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2009.

US Inflation and Fed Hike Expectations

Conversely, short-term yields faced upward pressure as US consumer inflation rose faster than market expectations in October, analysts said. As a more hawkish US central bank will likely contribute to the further weakening of the peso, market participants have anticipated that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas might need to act more appropriately to support the local currency, the first bond trader said. This has contributed to the upward move in the short-term yields, bringing the overall yield curve flatter over the week. The second bond trader added that the hotter US inflation print reinforced expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike next month, limiting potential declines in local yields as higher US interest rates pressure the peso and interest rate differentials. On Tuesday, the US Labor department reported that US inflation rose by 0.4% in October, exceeding expectations and reinforcing market expectations of another Fed rate hike in December.

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Geopolitical Factors and Market Sentiment

External geopolitical developments and broader market sentiment also influenced trading during the week. Market anxiety followed US President Donald J. Trump downplaying the necessity of a deal with Iran, alongside investor concerns following the resignation of Nvidia's chief executive. These developments drove safe-haven demand for US Treasuries, pulling down dollar yields and consequently peso yields, particularly at the long end. On the other hand, the second bond trader said that lower global oil prices, the peso's recent recovery and expectations of substantial domestic fuel rollbacks helped improve sentiment. These developments could ease forward inflation pressures, allowing markets to look beyond October's 7.8% inflation reading.

Future Yield Outlook and Investor Focus

For the coming week, yields may continue to show an upside bias due to persistent domestic and US inflationary pressures and a hawkish central bank policy stance. However, the second bond trader noted that yields could remain supported, with room for further declines if oil prices and the peso stay favorable. Some consolidation or profit-taking is possible following the recent rally, while elevated inflation and funding costs could limit further declines, the second trader said. In the coming days, the first bond trader said investors will monitor the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest October meeting for indications of potential US policy decisions in December. The second trader said market participants will also track global oil prices, peso movements, domestic fuel adjustments, US economic data and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas guidance for indications of whether further tightening expectations need to be recalibrated.