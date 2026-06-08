Philippine Government Readies Quick Response Funds for Sarangani Earthquake Relief Amid Tsunami Warning

The Department of Budget and Management confirms that Quick Response Funds are immediately available for disaster response following a magnitude 7 earthquake in Sarangani, while PHIVOLCS issues a tsunami warning for coastal areas.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced that Quick Response Funds (QRFs) of all implementing agencies remain available and may be immediately utilized for disaster response and relief operations.

In a message to reporters, the DBM stated: "For the Sarangani earthquake response, existing QRF resources remain available for immediate deployment by the concerned agencies, while the DBM remains prepared to provide the necessary budgetary support as requirements arise.

" The agency further emphasized its commitment to coordination, adding: "The Department of Budget and Management continues to closely coordinate with the concerned agencies and stands ready to process any request for QRF replenishment that may be submitted to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of assistance to affected communities. " This assurance comes as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a significant seismic event.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:37 a.m. on Monday, June 8, initially at magnitude 7 with a depth of 10 kilometers. The intensity varied across the region, with Intensity VII reported in General Santos City and instrumental intensity VIII recorded in Malapatan, Sarangani.

In addition to the strong shaking, PHIVOLCS raised a tsunami warning, alerting that coastal communities in affected areas may experience waves more than one meter above normal tide levels. The combined information underscores a coordinated governmental response to a potentially serious natural disaster, with financial mechanisms in place to support immediate relief efforts and the ongoing monitoring of secondary hazards such as tsunamis.

The DBM's proactive stance on budgetary support and the detailed seismic data from PHIVOLCS provide a comprehensive picture of the initial response phase following the Sarangani earthquake





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Sarangani PHIVOLCS Quick Response Funds Tsunami Warning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani, Triggers TsunamiWarning in MindanaoA strong magnitude 7.0 earthquake off Sarangani province has prompted Phivolcs to issue a tsunami warning and order immediate evacuations for coastal areas across multiple Mindanao provinces.

Read more »

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Offshore SaranganiA magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore Sarangani on Monday morning, according to PHIVOLCS. Initially recorded as magnitude 7 at 10 km depth, it was later upgraded to 7.8 with a depth of 33 km. Tremors were felt across several areas with intensities ranging from II to VI.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani, Triggers Tsunami Warning in MindanaoA powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit off Sarangani province, shaking Mindanao and prompting tsunami alerts. President Marcos orders immediate response, class suspensions, and infrastructure assessments.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani Coast, Triggers Tsunami WarningA powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, June 8, rocking many parts of Mindanao and triggering a tsunami warning.

Read more »