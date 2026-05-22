Philippine government, AIIB explore digitalization and energy collaboration

The Philippine government and the China-led multilateral lender Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are working towards a possible partnership in digitalization and energy, with the aim to enhance public service delivery, improve the investment environment, and support the development of critical energy infrastructure in the country.

The Philippine government and the China-led multilateral lender Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ( AIIB ) are exploring possible collaboration in digitalization and energy. The Department of Finance (DOF) said the partnership aims to significantly improve the ease of doing business and accelerate the development of critical energy infrastructure in the country.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go, during a meeting with AIIB officials, proposed two important priority areas for the Philippines —enhancing digitalization and bringing down energy costs. He underscored the need to improve government processes, reduce red tape, and seek long-term solutions to make electricity more affordable and reliable for Filipino households, businesses, and investors alike. AIIB president Zou Jiayi reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Philippines’ development priorities through financing and technical assistance tailored to the country’s needs.

The bank expressed interest in supporting projects involving water management and governance, among other critical infrastructure initiatives, emphasizing that water is a vital natural asset requiring sustainable investment





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Philippine Government AIIB Digitalization Energy Ease Of Doing Business Energy Infrastructure Electricity Costs Water Management Governance Investment Environment Benefit For The Country Sustainability Technical Assistance Project Support Natural Asset Investment AIIB President

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